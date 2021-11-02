Success! Redmi Note 11 line had more than 500 thousand units sold in one hour

Update (11/01/2021) by LL
The new members of the Redmi Note 11 line were launched less than a week ago, but according to an updated report from the Chinese brand, more than 500 thousand units were sold in just one hour. Sales included the Redmi Note 11 and pre-orders of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro Plus.
Xiaomi has already revealed the success it has with the series: more than 240 million Redmi Note cell phones have already been sold. Even before the official prices and specifications of the Redmi Note 11 line, thousands of units had been purchased. Soon, the news should be launched on the global market, starting with India.
The new generation Redmi Note 11 drew attention for its good configurations and affordable price. The Redmi Note 11 Pro variant is being considered the most cost-effective, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, four cameras, 120W fast loading and up to 8GB of RAM.
Original text (10/29/2021)
Redmi Note 11: executive reveals that 120,000 bought cell phones without knowing price or specification
Officially launched yesterday (28), the new members of the Redmi Note 11 line caught the public’s attention for their good specification set and low price in China.
Commenting on the matter, Redmi’s general manager, Lu Weibing, said the “blind sale” promotional action was a real success, as 120,000 Chinese bought the devices without knowing the specifications or prices.
For the executive, this only shows how much Chinese consumers trust Redmi.
For now, despite the apparent success in China, there is still no forecast for the Redmi Note 11 family to be made official in the global market. However, that could change over the next few weeks.
It is worth remembering that the Redmi Note 11 Pro model is being considered “the best value for money” of the new line. That’s because it brings together qualities from the standard model and also from the Pro Plus variant.
Redmi Note 11 Pro
- 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimension 920 Platform
- 6GB or 8GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 108 MP sensor
- Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, stereo sound, P2 port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6
- 5,160 mAh battery with 67W charging (Note 11 Pro)
- Android 11 running under the MIUI 12.5 interface
