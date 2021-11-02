Success! Redmi Note 11 line had more than 500 thousand units sold in one hour

The new members of the Redmi Note 11 line were launched less than a week ago, but according to an updated report from the Chinese brand, more than 500 thousand units were sold in just one hour. Sales included the Redmi Note 11 and pre-orders of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro Plus.

Xiaomi has already revealed the success it has with the series: more than 240 million Redmi Note cell phones have already been sold. Even before the official prices and specifications of the Redmi Note 11 line, thousands of units had been purchased. Soon, the news should be launched on the global market, starting with India.

The new generation Redmi Note 11 drew attention for its good configurations and affordable price. The Redmi Note 11 Pro variant is being considered the most cost-effective, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, four cameras, 120W fast loading and up to 8GB of RAM.