Supernatural: researcher finds 3,500-year-old ghost drawing

Ghosts, disembodied spirits that roam the plane of the living, have been present in almost every human culture for thousands of years. Even today, in the “Digital Age”, many people believe they have captured the image of an apparition on their smartphone cameras or on internal surveillance circuits. But researchers at the British Museum have found a much older ghostly image, more than 3,500 years old.

The figure, a bearded man with his hands tied, illustrates the text of an ancient Babylonian exorcism ritual, with the aim of banishing the kind of ghost that “grabs a person, chases him, and cannot be released.” According to the curator of the Middle East department at the British Museum, Irving Finkel, the outlines of the drawing are faint, barely noticeable at a certain angle – which has kept the ghost hidden from the purchase of the artifact, back in the 19th century, until now. .

“It’s obviously a male ghost and he’s miserable. You can imagine a tall, thin, bearded ghost walking around the house irritating people. The final analysis was that what this ghost needed a companion”, explains the researcher. An expert in cuneiform writing, Finkel noticed that the clay plate had previously been incorrectly deciphered. The design was lost, as the ghost only comes to life when viewed from above and under a light, and so the artifact was never shown to the public.

Finkel believes the clay tablet was part of an exorcist’s library or a temple, but he confesses that he himself has never seen a ghost in real life. “Not even in the darkest vaults of the British Museum”, which is “riddled with ghosts”, jokes the researcher. “In the King’s Library, more than one person saw a head and shoulders moving, but at a peculiar height. This was rejected by skeptics, but it turned out that the original floor under the current floor was actually lower, meaning they were almost right.”

The lonely spirit is led to eternal happiness by a companion on this Babylonian clay slab. Image: James Fraser/Chris Cobb/British Museum

But in case you find yourself dealing with a Babylonian ghost more than three thousand years old, here’s the ritual suggested by the object: prepare two figurines, one to represent the ghost and the other to represent the partner or partner to whom you are offering . Dress the “ghost” in an everyday outfit and outfit him with travel supplies and the other person in four red outfits plus a purple cloth. The partner must also have a gold brooch, a comb and a bottle. Also prepare a bed, chair, rug and towel, according to the text.

With everything ready, “at sunrise, towards the sun, make the ritual arrangements and assemble two cornelian beer bowls and a juniper censer. Pull the curtain like the diviner’s and place the figurines along with their equipment and position them.” Now it’s time to invoke the Babylonian sun god, who is also the judge of the underworld. “Say this: Shamash.” The last piece of advice is perhaps the most important: “don’t look back”.

