Sylvinho explains Corinthians squad and says he put Gabriel to drop socks and Fagner

Coach Sylvinho used his press conference to try to explain what he thought when he sent Corinthians to the field against Chapecoense with Gabriel and Du as defensive midfielders, Giuliano midfielder and Renato Augusto practically as a center forward, although the number 8 shirt was free to circulate .

In the assessment of the coach, the presence of the two players with the highest marks in midfield was necessary for the creative players to play more freely – including right-back Fagner, perhaps one of the most criticized points in the commander’s work.

“Gabriel was a first defensive midfielder that has changed with Cantillo throughout the championship, we have this alternative. Today I wanted a dynamic way to release Fagner, Giuliano, Guedes, GP, give freedom to Renato. There were athletes with refined characteristics, which is why Gabriel’s idea”, he commented, positively evaluating Du’s other participation.

“About Du, he gave consistency to the midfield, recovered the ball, made a strong side with Fagner and GP, we did a lot there. Halftime we saw another tactical design, almost a 4-2-4, with GP inside and Gustavo out, we delayed Du and we varied,” he continued.

For the commander, his work has taken advantage of the athletes’ multifunctional capacity, mainly Renato Augusto and Giuliano. Sylvinho considered that the option for Renato later on had worked out against Internacional, last week, and ended up giving good results against Chapecoense.

“It worked against Internacional, we turned the game around and suffered a draw there. Today it worked, we had possession, we stayed in the opposing field. Change is part of it because there is a group, everyone is together and we have different characteristics. Today we change style, Renato and Giuliano were defensive midfielders, Joe was the reference, GP and Gustavo changed positions on the field… Gustavo did well in the second half, gave breadth, good crosses. evaluated.

Finally, Sylvinho acknowledged that Corinthians abused crosses in the area, but pointed out Chapecoense’s position as the reason for that. For him, however, a goal in the opening minutes would have changed that design.

“I’m not the only one who chooses. We have strategy and they play. The opponent defends in two lines and gives me breadth, only the side, the crossing is what I have left and it’s uncertain. Infiltration is better, the crossing is more difficult , but it was what we had. The opponent played like that. If we score in the first few minutes, we might have both opportunities, I could choose because I already have the score. It wasn’t easy, we created like we did, from the inside and outside, but the goal didn’t come, we were nervous about the game’s scenario. That’s how it is. Football is complex and that’s what happens, it’s the game, the least qualified team until it beat the leader. We knew about the difficulty, even though we also knew responsibility,” he concluded.

