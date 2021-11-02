Tamar kills second husband and slaps Muriel in the face; see photos· TV news

Tamar (Juliana Xavier) will become a widow for the second time as soon as Onã (Caio Vigatti) gets to know the divine fury in Genesis. Shaken by yet another loss, Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) will drop her hand in her daughter-in-law’s face and drag her out of the house by her hair. “This girl is cursed. She killed our children,” he will scream in Record’s Bible soap opera.

The young woman has already got rid of the mistreatment of Er (Tiago Marques), who suffocated to death as punishment for having violated God’s chosen one. In shock, Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) handed her over to the shepherd, who was in charge of making her pregnant and thus giving her brother an heir.

Onan, however, will leave the woman full of disgust for refusing to go all the way during sexual intercourse. “He doesn’t go all the way with her. He throws his seed into the ground,” Muriel will explain to her husband, referring to the practice known as withdrawal.

The boy will also need to settle accounts with God for not giving a child to Tamar, who is responsible for continuing the lineage that will allow the first coming of Jesus (Dudu Azevedo).

Tamar is beaten by Muriel in Genesis

He’ll trip and fall headfirst out of a toolbox, bleeding to death with a machete in the back of his head. The tragedy will take the character of Rhaisa Batista off the axis in the scenes that will be shown from this Tuesday (2):

It’s her fault. She was the one who killed my children. It was because of this damn that my children died. I lost a second child because of you, you bitch! You cursed. Deadly viper!

Tamar is kicked out of her house by Muriel

Full of rage, Muriel will drop her hand in Tamar’s face and grab her by the hair to throw her into the middle of the street despite Judah’s pleas. “Can’t you see? This girl is cursed! Er and Onan died because of her . She killed our children. Get out of here. Get out of my house,” the matriarch will shout.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

