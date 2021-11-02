Tânia Mara indirectly posts and stops following Tiago Piquilo: “Stay single”

The singer Tania Mara, 38, posted a message about “staying single” on her social networks last weekend, and fans quickly understood the post as an indirect about the supposed end of his relationship with the countryman Tiago Piquilo, currently in ‘A Fazenda 13’.

“Stay single until you find someone who respects you the way you deserve, who loves you and proves it to you in attitude, who is with you in your worst moments, who knows your worst version and insists on staying. Otherwise, stay alone, don’t belittle yourself or accept less”, says the text published by the famous.

Another detail that caught the attention of internet users was the fact that Tiago is no longer among Tânia Mara’s followers. The reason for the possible breakup of the couple, mainly on the part of the artist, it would be the approximation between the boy and Aline Mineiro within the rural reality of Record TV.

“Ixi Tânia Mara unfollowed Thiago and left a message on Instagram for him”, posted a page on Twitter. “Tânia Mara unfollowed Tiago”, highlighted another internet user. “Oh, it was bad for Piquilo”, commented one more. “WL! I swore that this mess would be due to Valentina, I’m glad it wasn’t”, wrote another viewer.

Ixi Tânia Mara unfed Thiago and left a message on Instagram for him 🔥!

#the farm pic.twitter.com/xx4jPeyTYV — furico baby (@BabyRealityy) October 31, 2021

tania Mara unfollowed tiago 🗣 pic.twitter.com/HJz1Mm6IvN — kah (@kabiscoiteira) October 31, 2021

Some netizens are recovering a moment in the night when, during a conversation with Aline and Tiago, Valentina removes a pillow from the singer’s hip, insinuating that he was excited near the ex-panicat.+ #The farm / #FAZENDA13 pic.twitter.com/9z4gqSLILL — Gossip of reality • #AFazenda13 (@gossiprealitys) October 31, 2021

Relationship between Tânia Mara and Tiago

In September, Tânia Mara spoke openly about her relationship with Tiago Piquilo, during an interview with journalist Beatriz Bourroul da Quem. At the time, she said that they had been together for 8 months and had been apart for a while. However, they were very happy.

“We’ve been together for seven months, almost eight. We were away for a short period, but we are happy and allowing ourselves to live one day at a time, despite the distance and challenges we faced from the beginning, with a lot of exposure. We like each other. We want to be together and we are happy.”, she declared.

They stayed away after James underwent penile augmentation surgery in the middle of the year.. At the time, news indicated that the couple’s romance would have cooled off and the singer would not have approved of her boyfriend’s decision to perform the procedure.