Tchan’s ex-blonde gains a position of trust at PRF and bothers colleagues

Former dancer of the É O Tchan group, Silmara Miranda, who passed a public examination by the Federal Highway Police (PRF), gained a position of trust within the corporation, which caused jealousy in the area.

According to information from Folha de S. Paulo, Silmara’s rapid rise bothered some PRF colleagues. Colleagues of Tchan’s ex-blonde claim that the leadership role is occupied by people who have been with the corporation longer.

Silmara Miranda Silmara Miranda Silmara Miranda 0

The report also says that Silmara’s colleagues who became bosses stayed in distant places before the ascension. The blonde, however, was approved to work in Amazonas and is working in Brasília.

To the UOL portal, Silmara stated that “there is no seniority criterion to assume a position of trust”.

“There are no seniority criteria to assume a position of trust. Appointment and dismissal are free. In my case, as I am the only graduate in journalism in my sector, this opportunity arose for me”, she said.

“I will continue giving my best to the police in the area of ​​Social Communication and investing in my knowledge, such as, for example, in the MBA course I am taking in strategic journalism and press relations. It’s the area I like to work in”, he added.

The policewoman joined É o Tchan in place of Sheila Mello in 2003 and stayed in the group for four years.