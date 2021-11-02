Team de Léo Moura announces Zé Roberto, former National Team, as reinforcement for the 7th World Cup | pi

Former player Zé Roberto was announced as Resenha FC’s reinforcement to compete in the World Cup 7 football. The team that had confirmed an agreement with Léo Moura, ex-Flamengo and Grêmio, surprised fans in Piauí by confirming the presence of the veteran former Brazilian team in the squad that will seek the unprecedented world title in the category, in November, in Brazil.

– Do you think my trainings were just a review all this time? On the contrary, I’m back on the lawns! With great joy, I communicate to all of you that I will play the unprecedented Fut7 World Cup in Brazil for Resenha FC. So, write it down on the agenda: between November 21st and 23rd, Zé will be in this Review in search of the world title. Now, the Review will be worldwide – published the player on social networks.

Zé Roberto played for Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Santos, Flamengo, Grêmio and Palmeiras. The veteran retired in 2017.

The player played in the 1998 World Cups in France and 2006 in Germany, and twice won the Copa America and two Confederations Cup. He will wear the Resenha FC shirt at 47 years old.

Zé is not the first big name in Brazilian football to be confirmed at the club from Piauí. Former right-back Léo Moura has an agreement with Resenha FC to compete in the Brazilian Nationals and the Fut7 World Cup scheduled for November. The ex-rubro-negro recorded a video confirming the agreement and the date of his debut, which should take place on November 13 at the Brasileirão stage scheduled to take place in Teresina. Look above.

Brazilian champion, Resenha also won the Copa do Brasil, the Taça Brasil and three state titles in Piauí. After leaving the Brazilian Football 7 Confederation and joining the Brazilian Football 7 Confederation, the club from Piauí was runner-up in the League Cup – lost the final to Grêmio, on penalties. The achievement in the tournament guaranteed him in the World of the modality.