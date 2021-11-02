Technician says he ran to rescue his wife and daughter in the midst of shooting: “It was a lot of gunfire” | soccer

Rodriguinho told GE that, as soon as he started to hear shots, he ran towards his wife Vivian, who was lying with her daughter in the couple on her lap, little Vitória, four months old. He took the baby and took the woman to protect himself from the shooting behind a wall. (See the video above)

– I’m going up in the stands to pick up my wife and daughter. When the first shot took place, my wife looked at me and I already looked at her. In my eyes she already realized it was a shot, she went and lay down with my daughter on the floor. I went quickly, went upstairs, took my daughter, my wife and said: “Get up, come after me”. And we protected ourselves there – narrated the technician.

“I just know it was a lot of shooting, a lot. People were scared,” he added.

In a statement, the staff of the Military Police informed that “policemen were shot at by criminals in the Nova Holanda community”, which is located directly behind the Moacyrzão Stadium, “and there was a confrontation”. Players, members of the technical committees and those present were crouched down for about 20 minutes until the referee made the decision to suspend the match.

Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Rodriguinho said he has witnessed other shootings, but never so close to a football game. And he claimed that his wife was very scared.