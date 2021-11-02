Technology companies rush to develop the “metaverse”

O Facebook changed its name last week to Meta Platforms to signal your focus on the so-called “metaverse”, a virtual interaction environment with virtual and augmented reality resources, which it believes to be the successor of today’s internet.

But well before the presentation of the new strategy announced by the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, dozens of companies were already creating software and hardware that will be used to enable this metaverse in the future.

The concept, which could take more than a decade to fully realize, will require cooperation between tech giants.

In June, investment firm Roundhill Investments created an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to track and profit from the work of metaverse facilitators.

The Roblox Corporation video game platform, which went public this year, envisions the metaverse as a place where “people can come together in millions of 3D experiences to learn, work, play, create and socialize.”

Roblox aims to provide users and developers with ways to create digital worlds.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the company is working to build an “enterprise metaverse” as the digital and physical worlds converge on their offerings.

Meanwhile, the person responsible for the video game platform at Microsoft, Xbox, Phil Spencer, talked about planning “a metaverse or mixed reality construction”.

Facebook, which will begin operating as Meta Platforms on Dec. 1, has said it wants to be seen as a metaverse company rather than a social media company.

The group has around 3 billion users and is investing in augmented and virtual reality. The company is also building its Horizon virtual reality environment.

Chip maker Nvidia built its Omniverse platform to connect 3D worlds in a shared virtual universe.

The company says the Omniverse, which is used for projects like creating simulations of real-world buildings and factories, is the foundation on which metaverses can be built.

This year, Snapchat’s parent, Snap, showed off its first augmented reality glasses.

Meanwhile, Chinese tech giant Tencent has filed many patents related to the metaverse of its social site QQ, according to the South China Morning Post.

Epic Games is the company behind the Fortnite video game phenomenon. Epic also has an important game development system, Unreal, used to create video games and other visual effects such as TV show scenarios.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has argued that the metaverse will need to be a participatory common space.

Amazon.com, which is the largest provider of cloud computing services in the world and has several media offerings, is also seen as a potential new company that will compete for space in the metaverse market.