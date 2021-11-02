Telemedicine and faster vaccine development tend to remain – 10/31/2021

Remote classes; registrations on various e-commerce sites; lives of concerts and lectures. With the onset of the pandemic, everything went digital — including access to healthcare. The difference is that studying, shopping and having fun online was already allowed. In the case of medicine, however, teleconsultation was authorized only in some situations. This changed in March 2020, when the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) expanded its possibilities of use.

The measure, currently considered exceptional, should become definitive. And it is just a small sample of the impacts of technology on the different links in the health service delivery chain. Today, she drives the development of personalized medications; it allows for genetic research that would not have been possible before; and signals for a future with increasing use of robotic surgeries.

As for teleconsultations, regulation should be a natural path. However, some points of attention are placed with regard to the training of doctors – for the proper use of tools and the quality of consultation – and the guarantees of data privacy and information security by the platforms.

This technological instrument is constantly progressing. Ricardo Salem, Health Director at Care Plus, says that it is even possible to perform a physical examination in a teleconsultation. “The patient places the digital stethoscope on the appropriate place and the doctor can listen to the heart and lung. There is also a blanket with which you cover the patient and, miles away, the doctor can compress this blanket and the patient will feel (touch).”

This does not mean, however, giving up face-to-face consultations. The scenario indicates a hybrid model. If, in eye-to-eye care, there is more possibility of creating links, the return to view exam results can be done remotely.

Robotic surgery requires training and expertise

The good results of a medical procedure mediated by technology are evident in robotic surgeries, an intervention that requires what most techniques do not establish: the obligation of training and qualification. “Robotics brought the importance of certification. There is a saying about open surgery (conventional), that the first you see, the second you do, and the third you teach”, jokes urologist Carlo Passerotti, coordinator of the Specialized Center Robotic Surgery Department at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz. “That doesn’t happen in robotics. It’s an advance in regulation.”

Prostate surgery is the most common example of using robotics. Passerotti explains that the chance of cure is the same as compared to conventional surgery, but that the advantages are in the postoperative period. The pain is less; bleeds a third less than with the traditional technique; the probe is used for less time; and medical discharge usually occurs on the first or second day (as opposed to the usual three or four days of hospitalization).

The challenge is to increase access to this procedure, especially in public services, and to perform it at a distance. “Today, with the advancement of 5G, we believe we can develop technology to take these platforms to places where surgeons and patients can’t afford that kind of care,” says Nam Jin Kim, medical manager of the Hospital’s Robotic Surgery and Surgery Program Israeli Albert Einstein.

Technological advances help scientists

Image: iStock

In the context of a pandemic, technological advances have also helped researchers to bring answers to intriguing questions. Why, in some couples, one of them contracts covid and the other, even with close contact, is not infected? Or an even more unusual question: why do some centenarians, including a 114-year-old woman, show only mild symptoms of the disease?

“Today, with new technologies, we are able, in the laboratory, from blood, to make cell lines from these centenarians to study, first, how the cells of these people are able to resist the virus. Then, we will infect these lines with the SARS-CoV 2 to see how they resisted. Does the virus not penetrate the cells or does it penetrate and the immune system is able to respond quickly?”, says Mayana Zatz, professor of Genetics at USP’s Biosciences Institute. “These people must have what we call ‘resistance genes’, which can withstand any insult, even a covid-19.”

Most of the population trusts the effectiveness of vaccines

Without these “resistance genes”, the vast majority of humans need science and technology to go together and fast to reach the point where “the pandemic becomes just an endemic”, as pulmonologist Vin Gupta, a professor at the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessment and Senior Scientist at Amazon. “We’re not going to eradicate covid; it’s impossible. Any respiratory virus that’s as contagious as this one will continue to infect people. Like the flu and cold, we’re going to have to live with covid. vaccination, people will not need to be hospitalized, they will have mild forms of the disease.”

Data from the survey The Future of Immunization in the Post-pandemic Era —conducted by Offerwise and whose results were presented at the Summit Health 2021— show that the vast majority of the Brazilian population trusts the science and effectiveness of vaccines.

The survey, which heard 1,500 Brazilians aged 16 and over from classes A, B and C, shows that 97% of the population is vaccinated. Regarding covid vaccines, 88% trust the immunizers, 6% do not trust them and 5% trust them, but have doubts. Among the reasons for distrust in the effectiveness is the accelerated pace of production of vaccines, which would have had little time to study.

Image: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

In fact, the vaccines were ready in record time. And, like advances in telemedicine and the use of robotics, this acceleration in the discovery and development of immunizers is here to stay. This is the opinion of Márjori Dulcine, medical director of Pfizer – a pharmaceutical company that took eight months to develop the vaccine against covid-19. “All the necessary steps for a clinical development program were maintained. What happened was the challenge of doing this in an accelerated way and, therefore, some steps were carried out concomitantly”, explains Márjori.

Reorganizing the processes, however, was not just a challenge for pharmaceutical companies. “The regulatory agencies around the world also had to adapt to this moment and rethink their processes and times, because humanity demanded. This is also here to stay and is part of this process of improving the patient journey thanks to technology”, she says.

What is the future of covid-19 vaccines?

Currently, ongoing studies seek to map which vaccine would give the best immunity boost, not only because of the increase in the number of antibodies, but also because of the duration of the protective factor. “Some preclinical work shows that a viral vector vaccine, whatever it is, with a booster dose of a protein vaccine shows excellent results,” says Sue Ann Costa Clemens, professor of Global Health at the University of Oxford and test coordinator for Clover in Brazil. Clover is a recombinant SARS-CoV-2 protein S vaccine that has shown 100% efficacy against severe cases and hospitalization for any circulating strain of the new coronavirus.