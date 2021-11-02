Ten of the 26 suspects killed in police action in Varginha are identified; see who they are | Minas Gerais

Until 10 am this Tuesday (2), ten bodies of those killed in the police operation in Varginha, in the south of Minas, last Sunday, have already been identified. In all, 26 people died in the action. None of the officers were injured.

The bodies are at the Dr. André Roquette Medical-Legal Institute, in Belo Horizonte.

See those identified so far:

Thalles Augusto Silva, 32 years old, Uberaba (MG) Raphael Gonzaga Silva, 27 years old, Uberlândia (MG) Nunis Azevedo Nascimento, 33 years old, Novo Aripuanã (AM) José Filho de Jesus Silva Nepomuceno, 37 years old, Caxias (MA) Itallo Dias Alves, 25 years old, Uberaba (MG) Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, 36 years old, Uberaba (MG) Gilberto de Jesus Dias, 29 years old, Uberlândia (MG) Gerônimo da Silva Sousa Filho, 28 years old, Porto Velho (RO) Dirceu Martins Netto, 24 years old, Rio Verde (GO) Artur Fernando Ferreira Rodrigues, 27 years old, Uberaba (MG)

They were identified through fingerprint examination (fingerprint), in a work carried out jointly by the Minas Gerais Civil Police Identification Institute, which issued eight reports, and by the Federal Police, which issued three. In one case, the two corporations issued the document.

The Civil Police also said that, in addition to identifying the bodies, “it develops investigation from the past life of individuals, as well as from the facts and their circumstances to possible correlations with other events”.

According to the police, none of the bodies had documents.

The Human Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais asked for an investigation into the deaths. Deputy Andréia de Jesus (PSOL), president of the collegiate, he says he’s going to call the Public Ministry and the Public Security Secretariat to investigate the case.

The deputy also criticized the agents’ performance.

“A successful police operation is an operation that does not leave deaths behind. Unfortunately, in Brazil, black youth still have the death penalty as the only alternative,” said the congressman.

She also argued that the dead had been held responsible for the crime they committed. “A crime against property does not justify the taking of life, either from anyone,” he added.

Bylaws, so that the commission can start the official counting, it is necessary that the member deputies approve an application. There is still no forecast for this to happen.

The Brazilian Public Security Forum also believes that an investigation should be carried out to investigate the action (see the video below).

Twenty-six suspects of bank robberies are killed during a police operation in Varginha, MG

In a statement, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) said that “the police acted in strict compliance with their legal duty, using the necessary force to repel unjust aggression and maintain public order and the safety of people, avoiding the action of a gang, which due to the military power found, it could create chaos in the region, even putting the lives of good citizens at risk”.

The Military Police said that “immediately, in the first hour of the facts, it disclosed, live, on its social networks, all the actions that were carried out, in addition to organizing a press conference with those responsible for the operation, who were in loco . Therefore, there is no restriction on access to information related to the occurrence”.

“On police action, in addition to the measures adopted by the Judiciary Military Police, the institution established a Military Police Inquiry.”

DNA samples collected from the 26 bodies of bank robbery suspects will be entered into the national genetic profile database. From that, their possible participation in other crimes may be pointed out..

The executive secretary of the Secretary of State for Justice and Public Security (Sejusp), the coroner Tatiana Telles, informed this Monday morning (1) that this genetic profile database looks for coincidences, the so-called “matches”, between the DNA from these bodies and the DNA found in crime scenes in Brazil.

“Very likely we will have coincidences of actions by this gang in other crime scenes, where by chance traces have been inserted,” said medical examiner Tatiana Telles.

See what is known and what is missing about the police action in Varginha

Quadrilha is related to bank robberies in other states, says police

Suspects rented two farms in an area away from Varginha to hide the arsenal

Protocol used in Brumadinho

According to medical examiner Tatiana Telles, as soon as the Civil Police learned about the deaths in the operation, they sent an aircraft to Varginha, where the first work to identify the bodies was carried out. They were separated by numbering and a first fingerprint collection was made.

After the transfer of the bodies to Belo Horizonte in hearses, five experts and ten coroners began to perform tests at the Instituto Médico-Legal (IML) André Roquette around 9 pm this Sunday (31).

The decision to bring them to the capital was due to the complexity of the work. To identify the bodies, a protocol similar to the one adopted in the tragedy of Brumadinho in 2019.

“As soon as the bodies were received at the IML, they were classified with numbering, the mass disaster protocol was duly placed, as was done in Brumadinho”, said the coroner Marcelo Mari.

The bodies were subjected to X-ray examinations, underwent DNA collection and even fingerprint collections were remade, so that a pair could arrive. The work continued throughout the night and only one break was made between 6:20 am and 7:00 am.

According to Tatiana Telles, some families have already searched the place seeking information on the identification of the suspects, who there is still no forecast for completion.

“Family members who have alleged loved ones among these bodies bring documents, such as exams, tomographies, photographs that show teeth, faces if they have tattoos, personal documents. Any element that facilitates the anthropological identification of suspects,” said the doctor coroner José Roberto Rezende Costa.

The deadline for completion of the expert report is ten days, which may be extended due to the complexity of the work.

According to police surveys, the gang was preparing to attack a Banco do Brasil distribution center in Varginha. The Military Police (PM) said that the suspects had rented a place in the city to stay close to the corporation’s battalion and thus carry out the action.

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), clashes with men took place in two different approaches. In the first, the suspects attacked the PRF and PM teams, 18 of whom died on the spot.

In a second farm, according to the PRF, another part of the gang was found and, in this place, after an intense exchange of fire, the other deaths occurred.

According to the police, they are related to crimes committed against financial institutions in Uberaba (MG), Araçatuba (SP) and Criciúma (SC).

One video released by the Military Police shows what would be armament of war apprehended by the police forces along with the gang that intended to rob banks in the south of Minas.

According to the PM, the suspects had uniforms, ballistic vests, combat boots and camouflaged clothing. In addition, they had loaders already loaded and weapons of all calibers, such as rifles, shotguns and also “miguelitos”, used to puncture vehicle tyres.

Police also seized from the suspects several gallons of fuel and materials that would be used as explosives.

The members of the gang could run away in a false bottom truck seized by the Federal Highway Police. The suspicion is from the PRF, which located the vehicle in Muzambinho (MG).

AA Policia Militar said that it disclosed “all the actions that were carried out, in addition to organizing a press conference with those responsible for the operation, who were in loco. Therefore, there is no restriction on access to information related to the occurrence. About the action. police, in addition to the measures adopted by the Judiciary Military Police, the institution established a Military Police Inquiry.”

Truck that could be used in the escape of the gang of the dead in MG is apprehended

The way of acting of the members of the robbery gang is called “domain of cities”. In this type of practice, criminals use practices to prevent security forces from reacting and also put the population at risk.

The explanation comes from the commander of the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE), Lieutenant Colonel Rodolfo César Morotti Fernandes. In an interview with g1, he explained that the action of dead men in the south of Minas is different from the so-called “new cangaço” and is, in fact, the so-called “domain of cities”.

“In this context of criminal activity, the ‘new cangaço’ involves smaller actions. Actions by smaller gangs, with less military power and in smaller cities,” he told the g1.

“The domain of cities would be an evolution of the new cangaço, it would be a more violent form, with more material used, more effective on the part of criminals. That is, where he would have to dominate the city preventing an immediate reaction from the security force, where he would have time to carry out the criminal action. Basically, the difference between a new cangaço and domination of cities would be this: the number of agents and this desire to prevent any reaction by the local security force”, he added.

DEATH OF 26 SUSPECTED PARTNERS