Tesla Model 3 is the 1st electric car to lead sales in Europe

In retraction for the 3rd consecutive month, the European market consumed almost 330,000 new vehicles less than a year ago. According to ACEA, the entity that represents manufacturers on the continent, 972,723 units were sold in September, a drop of over 25%. According to consultancy JATO, the five main markets (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Spain) had worse numbers than a year ago.
The accumulated result for the first nine months, of 9.161 million units, is still positive at 6.9%. Among the top 10 in the ranking of automakers, only the South Korean Kia (56,090) and Hyundai (52,254) grew. Behind Volkswagen (91,147), Toyota (60,387) secured the 2nd place for the 3rd month in a row. With the biggest drop – almost 50% -, Mercedes (42,696) was in 8th place.
POS.
BRAND
SEP.21
% MARKET 2021
SEP.20
% MARKET 2020
% CHANGE 2021/2020
1st
VOLKSWAGEN
91,147
9.4%
126,529
9.7%
-28.0%
2nd
TOYOTA
60,387
6.2%
74,139
5.7%
-18.5%
3rd
RENAULT
58,731
6.0%
83,988
6.5%
-30.1%
4th
BMW
57,118
5.9%
68,680
5.3%
-16.8%
5th
KIA
56,090
5.8%
51,883
4.0%
8.1%
6th
HYUNDAI
52,254
5.4%
49,425
3.8%
5.7%
7th
PEUGEOT
48,877
5.0%
76,117
5.9%
-35.8%
8th
MERCEDES-BENZ
42,696
4.4%
85,256
6.6%
-49.9%
9th
FORD
42,350
4.4%
78,790
6.1%
-46.2%
10th
AUDI
42,100
4.3%
61,255
4.7%
-31.3%
11th
OPEL/VAUXHALL
41,663
4.3%
55,228
4.2%
-24.6%
12th
SKODA
38,694
4.0%
64,638
5.0%
-40.1%
13th
DACIA
37,664
3.9%
43,604
3.4%
-13.6%
14th
FIAT
34,758
3.6%
53,858
4.1%
-35.5%
15th
CITROËN
33,951
3.5%
44,667
3.4%
-24.0%
16th
TESLA*
33,564
3.5%
18,530
1.4%
81.1%
17th
SEAT
30,373
3.1%
36,732
2.8%
-17.3%
18th
NISSAN
23,755
2.4%
36,124
2.8%
-34.2%
19th
VOLVO
18,235
1.9%
29,801
2.3%
-38.8%
20th
MAZDA
17,960
1.8%
20,373
1.6%
-11.8%
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
TOTAL
972,723
…
1,300,103
…
-25.2%
ACCUMULATED
9,161,918
…
8,567,789
…
6.9%
Comments:
– Brand numbers include sales from 26 European Union countries (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania , Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Spain and Sweden) + Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and United Kingdom; and
– Tesla result computing only Model 3 and Model Y sales.
The month of September marked a historic moment in the Old Continent. With 24,950 units (an increase of 58% over 2020) and an advantage of more than 6,000 compared to the VW Golf (18,601) – No. 1 in 2021 accumulated -, the Tesla Model 3 was the preferred model for the 1st time. According to JATO consultancy, an electric model – and imported – had never been the No. 1 there.
On 10th in August, the Renault Clio (17,985) completed the podium. Preferred in the last two rankings, Dacia Sandero (17,380) was the 4th place, a result enough to keep it as 3rd in the first nine months of the year. In a slight increase over 2020 (+1.2%), the Fiat 500 was ranked 5th. The Opel / Vauxhall Corsa (16,202), which had been only 23rd the previous month, jumped 17 places. Leader among SUVs / crossovers, the Peugeot 2008 (14,784) followed.
Absent from the top squad in the last three months, the Peugeot 208 (14,065) returned to the top 10. With a new generation pleasing consumers on the continent, the Hyundai Tucson (13,559) was very close. In addition to the leader, Tesla also took the Model Y (8,788) ahead of the ID.3 (8,262) – that is, the American brand was responsible for the two best-selling electric models. Back in the top 50, the Ford Fiesta (6,563) suffered the biggest drop on the list (-67%).
POS.
MODEL
SEP.21
% MARKET 2021
SEP.20
% MARKET 2020
% CHANGE 2021/2020
1st
TESLA MODEL 3
24,950
2.6%
15,783
1.2%
58.1%
2nd
VW GOLF
18,601
1.9%
28,557
2.2%
-34.9%
3rd
RENAULT CLIO
17,985
1.8%
23,657
1.8%
-24.0%
4th
DACIA SANDERO
17,380
1.8%
19,600
1.5%
-11.3%
5th
FIAT 500
17,067
1.8%
16,868
1.3%
1.2%
6th
OPEL/VAUXHALL CORSA
16,202
1.7%
25,971
2.0%
-37.6%
7th
PEUGEOT 2008
14,784
1.5%
17,719
1.4%
-16.6%
8th
RENAULT CAPTUR
14,464
1.5%
21,435
1.6%
-32.5%
9th
TOYOTA YARIS
14,171
1.5%
17,093
1.3%
-17.1%
10th
PEUGEOT 208
14,065
1.4%
20,013
1.5%
-29.7%
11th
HYUNDAI TUCSON
13,559
1.4%
9,968
0.8%
36.0%
12th
CITROON C3
13,426
1.4%
15,444
1.2%
-13.1%
13th
VW POLO
12,591
1.3%
18,590
1.4%
-32.3%
14th
TOYOTA COROLLA
12,010
1.2%
16,157
1.2%
-25.7%
15th
DACIA DUSTER
11,949
1.2%
14,949
1.1%
-20.1%
16th
BMW SERIES 3
11,367
1.2%
9,151
0.7%
24.2%
17th
NISSAN QASHQAI
10,956
1.1%
16,909
1.3%
-35.2%
18th
FORD PUMA
10,909
1.1%
17,922
1.4%
-39.1%
19th
HYUNDAI KONA
10,800
1.1%
15,511
1.2%
-30.4%
20th
FORD FOCUS
10,727
1.1%
17,173
1.3%
-37.5%
21st
VW T-ROC
10,361
1.1%
11,113
0.9%
-6.8%
22nd
KIA NIRO
10,285
1.1%
11,111
0.9%
-7.4%
23rd
OPEL MOKKA
9,726
1.0%
6
0.0%
162000.0%
24th
VW TIGUAN
9,522
1.0%
15,949
1.2%
-40.3%
25th
VW T-CROSS
9,434
1.0%
10,593
0.8%
-10.9%
26th
TOYOTA RAV4
9,143
0.9%
10,428
0.8%
-12.3%
27th
PEUGEOT 3008
8,950
0.9%
12,689
1.0%
-29.5%
28th
TESLA MODEL Y
8,788
0.9%
49
0.0%
17834.7%
29th
FIAT PANDA
8,744
0.9%
17,073
1.3%
-48.8%
30th
KIA SPORTAGE
8,654
0.9%
8,227
0.6%
5.2%
31st
BMW X3
8,470
0.9%
6,955
0.5%
21.8%
32nd
SEAT LEON
8,278
0.9%
13,093
1.0%
-36.8%
33rd
VW ID.3
8,262
0.8%
8,539
0.7%
-3.2%
34th
KIA CEED
8,247
0.8%
7,270
0.6%
13.4%
35th
MINI
8,060
0.8%
13,740
1.1%
-41.3%
36th
TOYOTA AYGO
8,018
0.8%
12,052
0.9%
-33.5%
37th
VOLVO XC40
7,965
0.8%
13,161
1.0%
-39.5%
38th
SKODA FABIA
7,919
0.8%
9,930
0.8%
-20.3%
39th
TOYOTA C-HR
7,891
0.8%
12,167
0.9%
-35.1%
40th
AUDI Q3
7,869
0.8%
9,570
0.7%
-17.8%
41st
FORD KUGA
7,769
0.8%
12471
1.0%
-37.7%
42nd
SKODA OCTAVIA
7,452
0.8%
17,972
1.4%
-58.5%
43rd
CLASS A MERCEDES
7,386
0.8%
20,425
1.6%
-63.8%
44th
NISSAN JUKE
7,238
0.7%
8,528
0.7%
-15.1%
45th
KIA PICANTO
7,059
0.7%
6,146
0.5%
14.9%
46th
RENAULT ZOE
6820
0.7%
11,043
0.8%
-38.2%
47th
SUZUKI SWIFT
6810
0.7%
7,516
0.6%
-9.4%
48th
AUDI Q5
6751
0.7%
6705
0.5%
0.7%
49th
FORD FIESTA
6563
0.7%
19,861
1.5%
-67.0%
50th
BMW SERIES 1
6512
0.7%
12,206
0.9%
-46.6%
Sources: JATO / ACEA / Autonews Europe / Best Selling Cars Blog