Tesla Model 3 is the 1st electric car to lead sales in Europe

by

In retraction for the 3rd consecutive month, the European market consumed almost 330,000 new vehicles less than a year ago. According to ACEA, the entity that represents manufacturers on the continent, 972,723 units were sold in September, a drop of over 25%. According to consultancy JATO, the five main markets (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Spain) had worse numbers than a year ago.

The accumulated result for the first nine months, of 9.161 million units, is still positive at 6.9%. Among the top 10 in the ranking of automakers, only the South Korean Kia (56,090) and Hyundai (52,254) grew. Behind Volkswagen (91,147), Toyota (60,387) secured the 2nd place for the 3rd month in a row. With the biggest drop – almost 50% -, Mercedes (42,696) was in 8th place.

POS.

BRAND

SEP.21

% MARKET 2021

SEP.20

% MARKET 2020

% CHANGE 2021/2020

1st

VOLKSWAGEN

91,147

9.4%

126,529

9.7%

-28.0%

2nd

TOYOTA

60,387

6.2%

74,139

5.7%

-18.5%

3rd

RENAULT

58,731

6.0%

83,988

6.5%

-30.1%

4th

BMW

57,118

5.9%

68,680

5.3%

-16.8%

5th

KIA

56,090

5.8%

51,883

4.0%

8.1%

6th

HYUNDAI

52,254

5.4%

49,425

3.8%

5.7%

7th

PEUGEOT

48,877

5.0%

76,117

5.9%

-35.8%

8th

MERCEDES-BENZ

42,696

4.4%

85,256

6.6%

-49.9%

9th

FORD

42,350

4.4%

78,790

6.1%

-46.2%

10th

AUDI

42,100

4.3%

61,255

4.7%

-31.3%

11th

OPEL/VAUXHALL

41,663

4.3%

55,228

4.2%

-24.6%

12th

SKODA

38,694

4.0%

64,638

5.0%

-40.1%

13th

DACIA

37,664

3.9%

43,604

3.4%

-13.6%

14th

FIAT

34,758

3.6%

53,858

4.1%

-35.5%

15th

CITROËN

33,951

3.5%

44,667

3.4%

-24.0%

16th

TESLA*

33,564

3.5%

18,530

1.4%

81.1%

17th

SEAT

30,373

3.1%

36,732

2.8%

-17.3%

18th

NISSAN

23,755

2.4%

36,124

2.8%

-34.2%

19th

VOLVO

18,235

1.9%

29,801

2.3%

-38.8%

20th

MAZDA

17,960

1.8%

20,373

1.6%

-11.8%

TOTAL

972,723

1,300,103

-25.2%

ACCUMULATED

9,161,918

8,567,789

6.9%

– Brand numbers include sales from 26 European Union countries (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania , Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Spain and Sweden) + Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and United Kingdom; and

– Tesla result computing only Model 3 and Model Y sales.

The month of September marked a historic moment in the Old Continent. With 24,950 units (an increase of 58% over 2020) and an advantage of more than 6,000 compared to the VW Golf (18,601) – No. 1 in 2021 accumulated -, the Tesla Model 3 was the preferred model for the 1st time. According to JATO consultancy, an electric model – and imported – had never been the No. 1 there.

Dacia Sandero 2020
New Fiat 500e

On 10th in August, the Renault Clio (17,985) completed the podium. Preferred in the last two rankings, Dacia Sandero (17,380) was the 4th place, a result enough to keep it as 3rd in the first nine months of the year. In a slight increase over 2020 (+1.2%), the Fiat 500 was ranked 5th. The Opel / Vauxhall Corsa (16,202), which had been only 23rd the previous month, jumped 17 places. Leader among SUVs / crossovers, the Peugeot 2008 (14,784) followed.

Absent from the top squad in the last three months, the Peugeot 208 (14,065) returned to the top 10. With a new generation pleasing consumers on the continent, the Hyundai Tucson (13,559) was very close. In addition to the leader, Tesla also took the Model Y (8,788) ahead of the ID.3 (8,262) – that is, the American brand was responsible for the two best-selling electric models. Back in the top 50, the Ford Fiesta (6,563) suffered the biggest drop on the list (-67%).

POS.

MODEL

SEP.21

% MARKET 2021

SEP.20

% MARKET 2020

% CHANGE 2021/2020

1st

TESLA MODEL 3

24,950

2.6%

15,783

1.2%

58.1%

2nd

VW GOLF

18,601

1.9%

28,557

2.2%

-34.9%

3rd

RENAULT CLIO

17,985

1.8%

23,657

1.8%

-24.0%

4th

DACIA SANDERO

17,380

1.8%

19,600

1.5%

-11.3%

5th

FIAT 500

17,067

1.8%

16,868

1.3%

1.2%

6th

OPEL/VAUXHALL CORSA

16,202

1.7%

25,971

2.0%

-37.6%

7th

PEUGEOT 2008

14,784

1.5%

17,719

1.4%

-16.6%

8th

RENAULT CAPTUR

14,464

1.5%

21,435

1.6%

-32.5%

9th

TOYOTA YARIS

14,171

1.5%

17,093

1.3%

-17.1%

10th

PEUGEOT 208

14,065

1.4%

20,013

1.5%

-29.7%

11th

HYUNDAI TUCSON

13,559

1.4%

9,968

0.8%

36.0%

12th

CITROON C3

13,426

1.4%

15,444

1.2%

-13.1%

13th

VW POLO

12,591

1.3%

18,590

1.4%

-32.3%

14th

TOYOTA COROLLA

12,010

1.2%

16,157

1.2%

-25.7%

15th

DACIA DUSTER

11,949

1.2%

14,949

1.1%

-20.1%

16th

BMW SERIES 3

11,367

1.2%

9,151

0.7%

24.2%

17th

NISSAN QASHQAI

10,956

1.1%

16,909

1.3%

-35.2%

18th

FORD PUMA

10,909

1.1%

17,922

1.4%

-39.1%

19th

HYUNDAI KONA

10,800

1.1%

15,511

1.2%

-30.4%

20th

FORD FOCUS

10,727

1.1%

17,173

1.3%

-37.5%

21st

VW T-ROC

10,361

1.1%

11,113

0.9%

-6.8%

22nd

KIA NIRO

10,285

1.1%

11,111

0.9%

-7.4%

23rd

OPEL MOKKA

9,726

1.0%

6

0.0%

162000.0%

24th

VW TIGUAN

9,522

1.0%

15,949

1.2%

-40.3%

25th

VW T-CROSS

9,434

1.0%

10,593

0.8%

-10.9%

26th

TOYOTA RAV4

9,143

0.9%

10,428

0.8%

-12.3%

27th

PEUGEOT 3008

8,950

0.9%

12,689

1.0%

-29.5%

28th

TESLA MODEL Y

8,788

0.9%

49

0.0%

17834.7%

29th

FIAT PANDA

8,744

0.9%

17,073

1.3%

-48.8%

30th

KIA SPORTAGE

8,654

0.9%

8,227

0.6%

5.2%

31st

BMW X3

8,470

0.9%

6,955

0.5%

21.8%

32nd

SEAT LEON

8,278

0.9%

13,093

1.0%

-36.8%

33rd

VW ID.3

8,262

0.8%

8,539

0.7%

-3.2%

34th

KIA CEED

8,247

0.8%

7,270

0.6%

13.4%

35th

MINI

8,060

0.8%

13,740

1.1%

-41.3%

36th

TOYOTA AYGO

8,018

0.8%

12,052

0.9%

-33.5%

37th

VOLVO XC40

7,965

0.8%

13,161

1.0%

-39.5%

38th

SKODA FABIA

7,919

0.8%

9,930

0.8%

-20.3%

39th

TOYOTA C-HR

7,891

0.8%

12,167

0.9%

-35.1%

40th

AUDI Q3

7,869

0.8%

9,570

0.7%

-17.8%

41st

FORD KUGA

7,769

0.8%

12471

1.0%

-37.7%

42nd

SKODA OCTAVIA

7,452

0.8%

17,972

1.4%

-58.5%

43rd

CLASS A MERCEDES

7,386

0.8%

20,425

1.6%

-63.8%

44th

NISSAN JUKE

7,238

0.7%

8,528

0.7%

-15.1%

45th

KIA PICANTO

7,059

0.7%

6,146

0.5%

14.9%

46th

RENAULT ZOE

6820

0.7%

11,043

0.8%

-38.2%

47th

SUZUKI SWIFT

6810

0.7%

7,516

0.6%

-9.4%

48th

AUDI Q5

6751

0.7%

6705

0.5%

0.7%

49th

FORD FIESTA

6563

0.7%

19,861

1.5%

-67.0%

50th

BMW SERIES 1

6512

0.7%

12,206

0.9%

-46.6%

