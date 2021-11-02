Tesla Model 3 is the 1st electric car to lead sales in Europe

In retraction for the 3rd consecutive month, the European market consumed almost 330,000 new vehicles less than a year ago. According to ACEA, the entity that represents manufacturers on the continent, 972,723 units were sold in September, a drop of over 25%. According to consultancy JATO, the five main markets (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Spain) had worse numbers than a year ago.

The accumulated result for the first nine months, of 9.161 million units, is still positive at 6.9%. Among the top 10 in the ranking of automakers, only the South Korean Kia (56,090) and Hyundai (52,254) grew. Behind Volkswagen (91,147), Toyota (60,387) secured the 2nd place for the 3rd month in a row. With the biggest drop – almost 50% -, Mercedes (42,696) was in 8th place.

POS. BRAND SEP.21 % MARKET 2021 SEP.20 % MARKET 2020 % CHANGE 2021/2020 1st VOLKSWAGEN 91,147 9.4% 126,529 9.7% -28.0% 2nd TOYOTA 60,387 6.2% 74,139 5.7% -18.5% 3rd RENAULT 58,731 6.0% 83,988 6.5% -30.1% 4th BMW 57,118 5.9% 68,680 5.3% -16.8% 5th KIA 56,090 5.8% 51,883 4.0% 8.1% 6th HYUNDAI 52,254 5.4% 49,425 3.8% 5.7% 7th PEUGEOT 48,877 5.0% 76,117 5.9% -35.8% 8th MERCEDES-BENZ 42,696 4.4% 85,256 6.6% -49.9% 9th FORD 42,350 4.4% 78,790 6.1% -46.2% 10th AUDI 42,100 4.3% 61,255 4.7% -31.3% 11th OPEL/VAUXHALL 41,663 4.3% 55,228 4.2% -24.6% 12th SKODA 38,694 4.0% 64,638 5.0% -40.1% 13th DACIA 37,664 3.9% 43,604 3.4% -13.6% 14th FIAT 34,758 3.6% 53,858 4.1% -35.5% 15th CITROËN 33,951 3.5% 44,667 3.4% -24.0% 16th TESLA* 33,564 3.5% 18,530 1.4% 81.1% 17th SEAT 30,373 3.1% 36,732 2.8% -17.3% 18th NISSAN 23,755 2.4% 36,124 2.8% -34.2% 19th VOLVO 18,235 1.9% 29,801 2.3% -38.8% 20th MAZDA 17,960 1.8% 20,373 1.6% -11.8% … … … … … … … TOTAL 972,723 … 1,300,103 … -25.2% ACCUMULATED 9,161,918 … 8,567,789 … 6.9%

Comments:

– Brand numbers include sales from 26 European Union countries (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania , Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Spain and Sweden) + Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and United Kingdom; and

– Tesla result computing only Model 3 and Model Y sales.

The month of September marked a historic moment in the Old Continent. With 24,950 units (an increase of 58% over 2020) and an advantage of more than 6,000 compared to the VW Golf (18,601) – No. 1 in 2021 accumulated -, the Tesla Model 3 was the preferred model for the 1st time. According to JATO consultancy, an electric model – and imported – had never been the No. 1 there.

On 10th in August, the Renault Clio (17,985) completed the podium. Preferred in the last two rankings, Dacia Sandero (17,380) was the 4th place, a result enough to keep it as 3rd in the first nine months of the year. In a slight increase over 2020 (+1.2%), the Fiat 500 was ranked 5th. The Opel / Vauxhall Corsa (16,202), which had been only 23rd the previous month, jumped 17 places. Leader among SUVs / crossovers, the Peugeot 2008 (14,784) followed.

Absent from the top squad in the last three months, the Peugeot 208 (14,065) returned to the top 10. With a new generation pleasing consumers on the continent, the Hyundai Tucson (13,559) was very close. In addition to the leader, Tesla also took the Model Y (8,788) ahead of the ID.3 (8,262) – that is, the American brand was responsible for the two best-selling electric models. Back in the top 50, the Ford Fiesta (6,563) suffered the biggest drop on the list (-67%).

POS. MODEL SEP.21 % MARKET 2021 SEP.20 % MARKET 2020 % CHANGE 2021/2020 1st TESLA MODEL 3 24,950 2.6% 15,783 1.2% 58.1% 2nd VW GOLF 18,601 1.9% 28,557 2.2% -34.9% 3rd RENAULT CLIO 17,985 1.8% 23,657 1.8% -24.0% 4th DACIA SANDERO 17,380 1.8% 19,600 1.5% -11.3% 5th FIAT 500 17,067 1.8% 16,868 1.3% 1.2% 6th OPEL/VAUXHALL CORSA 16,202 1.7% 25,971 2.0% -37.6% 7th PEUGEOT 2008 14,784 1.5% 17,719 1.4% -16.6% 8th RENAULT CAPTUR 14,464 1.5% 21,435 1.6% -32.5% 9th TOYOTA YARIS 14,171 1.5% 17,093 1.3% -17.1% 10th PEUGEOT 208 14,065 1.4% 20,013 1.5% -29.7% 11th HYUNDAI TUCSON 13,559 1.4% 9,968 0.8% 36.0% 12th CITROON C3 13,426 1.4% 15,444 1.2% -13.1% 13th VW POLO 12,591 1.3% 18,590 1.4% -32.3% 14th TOYOTA COROLLA 12,010 1.2% 16,157 1.2% -25.7% 15th DACIA DUSTER 11,949 1.2% 14,949 1.1% -20.1% 16th BMW SERIES 3 11,367 1.2% 9,151 0.7% 24.2% 17th NISSAN QASHQAI 10,956 1.1% 16,909 1.3% -35.2% 18th FORD PUMA 10,909 1.1% 17,922 1.4% -39.1% 19th HYUNDAI KONA 10,800 1.1% 15,511 1.2% -30.4% 20th FORD FOCUS 10,727 1.1% 17,173 1.3% -37.5% 21st VW T-ROC 10,361 1.1% 11,113 0.9% -6.8% 22nd KIA NIRO 10,285 1.1% 11,111 0.9% -7.4% 23rd OPEL MOKKA 9,726 1.0% 6 0.0% 162000.0% 24th VW TIGUAN 9,522 1.0% 15,949 1.2% -40.3% 25th VW T-CROSS 9,434 1.0% 10,593 0.8% -10.9% 26th TOYOTA RAV4 9,143 0.9% 10,428 0.8% -12.3% 27th PEUGEOT 3008 8,950 0.9% 12,689 1.0% -29.5% 28th TESLA MODEL Y 8,788 0.9% 49 0.0% 17834.7% 29th FIAT PANDA 8,744 0.9% 17,073 1.3% -48.8% 30th KIA SPORTAGE 8,654 0.9% 8,227 0.6% 5.2% 31st BMW X3 8,470 0.9% 6,955 0.5% 21.8% 32nd SEAT LEON 8,278 0.9% 13,093 1.0% -36.8% 33rd VW ID.3 8,262 0.8% 8,539 0.7% -3.2% 34th KIA CEED 8,247 0.8% 7,270 0.6% 13.4% 35th MINI 8,060 0.8% 13,740 1.1% -41.3% 36th TOYOTA AYGO 8,018 0.8% 12,052 0.9% -33.5% 37th VOLVO XC40 7,965 0.8% 13,161 1.0% -39.5% 38th SKODA FABIA 7,919 0.8% 9,930 0.8% -20.3% 39th TOYOTA C-HR 7,891 0.8% 12,167 0.9% -35.1% 40th AUDI Q3 7,869 0.8% 9,570 0.7% -17.8% 41st FORD KUGA 7,769 0.8% 12471 1.0% -37.7% 42nd SKODA OCTAVIA 7,452 0.8% 17,972 1.4% -58.5% 43rd CLASS A MERCEDES 7,386 0.8% 20,425 1.6% -63.8% 44th NISSAN JUKE 7,238 0.7% 8,528 0.7% -15.1% 45th KIA PICANTO 7,059 0.7% 6,146 0.5% 14.9% 46th RENAULT ZOE 6820 0.7% 11,043 0.8% -38.2% 47th SUZUKI SWIFT 6810 0.7% 7,516 0.6% -9.4% 48th AUDI Q5 6751 0.7% 6705 0.5% 0.7% 49th FORD FIESTA 6563 0.7% 19,861 1.5% -67.0% 50th BMW SERIES 1 6512 0.7% 12,206 0.9% -46.6%

Sources: JATO / ACEA / Autonews Europe / Best Selling Cars Blog