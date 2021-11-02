‘That black bag coming out with you inside’

Cybelle Hermínio, Tom Veiga’s widow, used her Instagram profile to comment on the death of the actor, who turned one year old on Monday, 1. The two were separated, but there was still no divorce when the interpreter of Louro José died.

“A year ago, I woke up another day with no appetite, walked to the balcony with the book I had already tried to start reading countless times and read a chapter. After that there is a blackout until the beginning of 4 pm.

That afternoon I called my mother. It didn’t last long, less than a minute after the video call, my dad came out screaming from the bedroom to the living room where my mom was, ‘Tom, Tom, Tom is dead’. I didn’t hear right, my mother with a face I can’t describe repeats with an air of incredulity ‘My daughter, Tom just passed away'”, she recalls.

Cybelle says she got desperate, left her son next door and left for the old house where she lived with Tom until a few months before his death. “That wasn’t true in my head, it couldn’t be. When I hung up, my phone froze because of so many messages and calls that I started receiving. I got in the car and left Pedro at the neighbor’s house and went. I’m going to cut that part of the day off because it doesn’t even deserve to be reminded of the lack of compassion of the people there. I’ve never cried so much in my life. Night fell, and I, who still didn’t believe in your departure, had to understand that it actually happened when the only image I saw was that black bag coming out with you in it. What a pain,” he says.

Shaken, Cybelle says that her brother deleted her accounts on social networks because of attacks she suffered from internet users, who were unhappy with the premature death of Tom Veiga. “The following days and the following months? I could never imagine what I would have to face. My family was sensational, my psychologist and a few friends who allowed me to talk in months, I was so sick. The world is cruel. One year , now I know more about death and more about life. Be well and at peace.”