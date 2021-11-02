The Book of Boba Fett, new Star Wars series, gets first official trailer

The greatest bounty hunter in the galaxy is back!

Boba Fett’s Book, the new Disney+ series in the universe of Star Wars, has just won its first official trailer, which shows the bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and the mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in a new adventure.

The trailer shows a lot of the two protagonists and the journey they will take in the new series to try to control Tatooine.

Check out the trailer below and, soon after, the new poster released:

Boba Fett’s Book premieres in December 29th on Disney+.

Along with the trailer and poster, a first synopsis of the series was also released by Disney. She says:

“’Boba Fett’s Book, a thrilling Star Wars adventure that follows after the credits in ‘The Mandalorian’ season two finale, sees legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld as they return to the sands of Tatooine, to try to control territory that was previously run by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

Boba Fett’s Book is produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, creators of The Mandalorian, beside Robert Rodriguez, film director like Little spies, Machete and sin city, who commanded the episode that introduced Boba Fett into the Mandalorian series.

Check out this and all the other Star Wars series that are in development: