The Farm 13: Bil gets irritated when he hears about wet dream

The Farm 13: Bil gets annoyed when he hears about a wet dream with Day. Photo: Reproduction/PlayPlus

Within “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV, spirits are stirred and a dream can shake relations between pedestrians. This Monday, November 1st, James Piquilo revealed the Bil Araújo who had a dream between the model and Dayane Mello. In delirium, the rivals had sex in the middle of the rural reality room.

“I dreamed that you were making a relationship here in front of everyone”, said the countryman, in a tone of secrecy. Then, the capixaba reacted with indignation, as if something like that was impossible. “Relationship?” he asked. As if it seemed too obvious to have to be explained, the singer began to narrate what he saw in the dream.

“Yeah man! Intercourse. You were there on the side of the pillar and everyone was watching”, he detailed.

Bil Araújo he continued to be indignant about the situation, as if James were being completely inconsistent with the images. And with the reality of the pawn, it seems impossible. He and Day are open rivals within the game and both have stated that they should vote for each other while they can on the reality show.

the imagination of James Piquilo it may not even have been that far-fetched or any reason to develop some relevant plot. In the end, it was just a dream. But, as inside a reality show, even sleeping can be a problem, that’s exactly what the countryman is causing.

HEAVY SLEEP

On the night of Friday, October 29th, the two pedestrians were already at odds over the beds inside the house. The artist has been sleeping on the sofa throughout the program. After the ‘Surreal Party’, the pedestrians were getting ready to go to sleep when the capixaba invited the countryman to go to his room and lie down on his bed.

“Go there and sleep in bed, don’t sleep there. It’s up to the two of us there!”, said the model. The singer denied with a speech of humility and kindness. “No, no. Okay. I’ve actually slept 800 times, sleeping 801 won’t make a difference”, he replied.

That was enough for Bil Araújo get stressed and lose patience with the passive posture that the singer has throughout the dispute for R$1.5 million. “You’re playing, right? You’re playing!”, he accused. Finally, James played a misunderstanding. “Hi? What?”, laughed the countryman.

Well, even sleeping becomes a reason for a fight in “A Fazenda 13”.

LAMP

For the second week in a row, James Piquilo he returned to the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” with Lampião in hand. The Trial of Fire involved agility and he defeated Solange Gomes and Mileide Mihaile of the dispute. Just before, Adriane Galisteu went live on PlayPlus to announce the result of a vote taken on TikTok by the public.

Thus, the singer gained two powers. The Chama Vermelha gives him the possibility to exchange all the workers in the Bay, while the Chama Amarela will only be disclosed to the public and participants during the formation of the Roça, which takes place on Tuesday, November 2nd.

With Tiago’s victory, Solange and Mileide go straight to the stall. Finally, the two pulled Dynho Alves and Dayane Mello to the ‘less privileged’ side of the property and go to sleep with Colorado, the farm horse.

