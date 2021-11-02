The Problems of Algorithms That Select Job Seekers (and Three Tips for Getting Around Them) | work and career

In some cases, it’s not your skills or experience that lead you to get a job in a dispute with hundreds of other candidates.

Companies have to deal with complex processes and often delegate that work to artificial intelligence systems that analyze resumes. So it’s decided whether you are eliminated or whether you continue in the process.

These are predictive hiring programs that automatically apply certain predetermined criteria, according to the characteristics of a vacancy.

These tools, known as ATS (Applicant Tracking System, or Candidate Tracking System), work on a base of keywords that each company defines according to the profile searched, in addition to using other candidate elimination mechanisms.

There are different types of ATS, but in general the operation has a very similar mechanism between them.

“What is being sought is greater efficiency in data processing,” Hong Qu, a researcher at the Stanford Institute of Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, told BBC Mundo (BBC Spanish service).

These systems allow companies to save time and money. But they can also be a disadvantage when the algorithm, because of its limitations, decides to eliminate good candidates or when it develops biases based on repeating patterns, says Qu.

Here are some tips for beating algorithms:

The algorithms look for keywords related to categories such as skills, experience, performance and education and adjust these results to the requirements of the job. But the company can ask that more specific filters be included.

To use keywords, the first step is to compare your resume with the job specifics description.

The candidate can then include in his/her resume terms and expressions used to describe the function, making only adaptations to his/her own profile.

“When including keywords in your resume, always try to use the same language as the job description you are looking for,” wrote Liz Guarneros, a recruitment and selection consultant.

It is also advisable to use these words in the proper context and not just put them for the software to identify them.

“It might help with the initial filter algorithms. But it won’t work in your favor when it comes to talking to a recruiter,” she says.

2) Include achievements as quantifiable results

“It’s very important to be specific,” says Hong Qu.

An example: if you’re in the tech field, write down the names of the software you’ve mastered instead of saying “data analysis experience” without going into detail.

Experts also recommend showing career achievements through concrete examples rather than citing a list of assignments from past jobs.

Instead of saying “responsible for overseeing the sales strategy, achieving a significant increase in sales”, it’s better to put something along the lines of “I led a team of 10 people assigned to oversee the sales strategy, which increased 20% out of 6 months”.

In order for your résumé to have a greater impact on the reading of algorithms, you need to ask yourself what the company is looking for and how results are measured in this environment.

“Investigate what the measure of success is for this company, find out what the success metrics are,” says Qu. Not all companies measure job performance in the same way.

In this sense, good research work is essential. You have to tell the algorithm “what it wants to hear”. Another important element is to include in the resume something that sets the candidate apart from other competitors.

A good exercise is to imagine which characteristics are common among those competing for this position and thus identify what might be its differentiating element.

3) Use a simple format

Many people are not selected in a process for something very simple: the readability of their resume.

In order for the algorithm not to eliminate you, it is essential that your CV format is simple and “decipherable” by the system.

On some ATS software, resumes in PDF format do not work.

Avoid using any complicated formats. The simpler the better. That is, it is recommended to use Word.

Also try not to assemble the resume into two columns. Use the standard format for the program to read the “race” page.

Do not include photos, graphs or charts. Let go of any creative or overly sophisticated style. Even though it can be “square”, better opt for a minimalist format, no distractions, easy to read.

Use traditional titles to separate sections of the resume: “work experience”, “education” and so on.

Always place the places you’ve worked in reverse chronological order—that is, most recent first.

The Harvard Business School’s “Hidden Workers: Unused Talents” study, published in September 2020, claims that the algorithms left out millions of workers, some of whom might be eligible for jobs, out of recruitment processes.

There are, for example, cases of hospitals in the United States where an algorithm was looking for a candidate with “computer programming” skills when, in reality, the job description asked the professional to input patient data into the system.

Or the case of a software that was chasing a profile with experience in “customer care” where the company wanted electrical transmission line repairmen.

Other problems detected by the survey show that the algorithms eliminate or give low scores to people with gaps in work experience.

Often these blanks in the resume are periods of a candidate’s pregnancy or phases of moving from cities, when it can take time to find a job. These are specific circumstances in a person’s life, interpreted by the program as a “void”.

Developers are looking for solutions to questions like these, with better “calibration” of algorithms.

Companies in the technology sector even removed the obligation to hold a professional title in some positions if the candidate fulfilled the requirements sought in the position.

Programs can be less skewed than human professionals because they can be configured to ignore information such as age, gender, and race.

But Hong Qu of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence says that “artificial intelligence is also skewed because algorithms are trained to identify patterns of success that repeat themselves over time.”

“Algorithms amplify patterns from the past and in the process they can be biased by race, gender or age,” explains Qu, creator of AI Blindspot, a system that helps software developers recognize biases that affect decision-making.

For example, if in the past 90% of those selected for a job were white, the algorithm will repeat this pattern, which will affect machine learning.

Or the algorithm can learn on its own how to prioritize candidates who attended the same universities.

Despite these difficulties, artificial intelligence systems are developing quickly to adjust to what companies want.

Experts, however, say that elimination at the first stage of the process does not necessarily mean being an unqualified candidate. A few adjustments to the curriculum can open up new possibilities.