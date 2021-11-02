The ship’s bathroom is banned and Crew-2 astronauts will wear “underwear”

Crew-2’s crew will be the next astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to return to Earth, but on this voyage they will not be able to rely on a crucial system: the bathroom of the Crew Dragon spacecraft “Endeavour”. The bathroom is closed due to the incident with the ship used during the Inspiration4 mission, which ended up spilling urine in the capsule — and the same problem was identified in Endeavor.

SpaceX has already redesigned the structure of its space bathroom system to avoid the inconvenience of future missions. However, the fault can only be repaired here on the ground. So, instead of using the bathroom, the four astronauts will wear “underwear” to absorb their eventual physiological needs. This suit is capable of waste management and has long been used for this purpose under spacesuits.

The small space bathroom system aboard the Crew Dragon ship (Image: Playback/Image: Playback/Thomas Pesquet/Twitter))

Crew-2 includes NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Meghan McArthur, Japanese space agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet. They arrived on the ISS in April this year and were due to return on the 4th of November. However, the postponement of the launch of the Crew-3 mission, which would have taken place on the 31st, caused a change in the return of Crew-2.

Both NASA and SpaceX are working to shorten the time it takes for a Crew Dragon crew to return to Earth. Last year, when Elon Musk’s company’s first manned flight — the Demo-2 mission — returned, it took the two crew more than 19 hours to land. On the next mission — Crew-1 — this time was shorter, just under 6.5 hours. For the next landing, the teams hope to retrieve the astronauts within an hour of landing — when the spacecraft lands over the sea.

Therefore, Crew-2 crews will only be able to return to Earth when the Crew-3 mission team arrives at the ISS, which is now targeting for launch next Wednesday (3).

Source: Space.com