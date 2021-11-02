The use of an outdoor mask is no longer mandatory in the DF as of Wednesday

posted on 11/02/2021 06:00



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

As of this Wednesday, residents of the Federal District will no longer need to wear face masks in open spaces. For now, the decision of the Federal District Government (GDF) does not extend to closed places and public transport. However, yesterday, Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) confirmed to Correio that he evaluates releasing the use of the protection item in closed places. According to the head of the local Executive, the discussion should advance internally in the government in December of this year, however, the measure itself should remain for next year.

Through the Access to Information Law, the mail found that, since April of last year, 789 people were fined in the DF for not wearing the mask. The use of the item is mandatory in the federal capital since April 23, 2020, and disobedience can generate a fine of R$ 2 thousand to R$ 4 thousand. In October this year, there were 51 fines. The Department of Protection of the Urban Order of the DF (DF Legal) clarifies that the people who were fined for not wearing masks in the DF were those who refused to put on or receive the protection item. Also according to the GDF, the average period for payment of fines imposed by DF Legal is 30 days. However, the offender can resort to several instances, which can extend this period. If you do not pay the fine, the person has the registration of an individual or legal entity included in the active debt.

The mandatory use of masks generates controversy among Brasilienses. A resident of Planaltina, 21-year-old Hanna Moura takes the bus to work as an administrative assistant as a young apprentice at Asa Sul, and advocates removing the masks, but only in open spaces. “I return home in a crowded bus. Even with the vaccine, we can catch the virus. And there is the whole issue of being able to infect our parents, who are at home. But, outdoors, it’s okay not to use it. People they are far away, each one in its own corner. To make things more flexible will become a mess,” he says.

The sales promoter of a telephone company, Anne Caroline, 27, claims to be against the use of the item in some cases. She works on the upper platform of the Plano Piloto Bus Station and believes that masks are dispensable even in places with large circulation of people. “I think there are environments where we need to use them, like indoors and on buses, mainly. I don’t think it’s necessary outdoors. I don’t know if here (Road Station) it contaminates more. My immune system is up to date too. I did check-ups. up at the beginning of the year and in October to be admitted to the company where I work, and I’m in good health”, argues the resident of Águas Lindas de Goiás (GO).

As of tomorrow, the new rules for the use of masks will take effect. Thus, protection remains mandatory only in closed places, such as public transport, commercial and industrial establishments and in common areas of condominiums, for example. According to the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, the understanding of an open environment is subjective. “Technically, it is where the person is not restricted to four walls and a roof, but, mainly, it is where it is possible to have a more distant position in relation to other people and with natural ventilation”, he explains. He exemplified that clubs and parks are considered open environments (read more in New rules).

Falls

Between Sunday and Monday (1st/11), the DF registered 198 infections and nine deaths by covid-19. With that, the moving average of cases reached 199.57, the lowest of the year, with a drop of 62.63% when compared to the value of 14 years ago. The median of deaths is 10.57, which indicates a negative variation of 25.25% over the same period. In total, the capital has registered 515,134 cases and 10,886 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Despite the drop in data, the vice president of the Society of Infectious Diseases of the Federal District, Alexandre Cunha, says that caution is still needed. He explains that the baud rate, despite being at 0.75, is still not ideal. “The index shows that the pandemic is on the decline, as every 100 people transmit the virus to less than 100. This is good. But 75 is still a considerable number,” he says. The infectologist states that there is no ideal value for the rate, but that, together with the occupation of intensive care units (ICUs) dedicated to the treatment of covid-19, it is the index that should be more closely observed.

“We cannot be calm until we have a low viral circulation, a large part of the population vaccinated and low occupation of ICU beds. It is the ideal combination. Currently, we have reasons to be happy, but we cannot relax”, adds Alexandre. For him, the new coronavirus should become endemic. “With low circulation, we will have sporadic cases and few serious ones. But, probably, we will have to live with covid”, he says.

The beds of covid-19 ICUs in the public health network of the DF were, yesterday, with 47.83% occupancy. Of the 108 ICUs, 44 were with patients, 48 ​​were vacant and 16 were blocked. In the private network, the rate was 59.12%, and of the 179 beds, 96 were occupied, 67 were free and 16 were blocked. On the waiting list, there were four people with suspected or confirmed infection by the disease.

Counterpoint

In favor of flexibility

“We live in a moment when the transmission rate of covid-19 is low, demonstrating control of the pandemic. In addition, the moving average has been evolving with increasingly smaller numbers, and the ICU occupancy rate is below the critical level. This scenario demonstrates the possibility of removing the masks in open environments. On the other hand, when we consider the greater transmissibility of the delta variant, the use of the mask in closed places, especially in public transport, environments with inadequate ventilation and health activities, will be a necessary measure, while vaccination advances, trying to reach the largest possible portion of the population, in order to reach the state of collective immunity.

Finally, any action taken that impacts the pandemic, increasing or decreasing restrictions, can be evaluated after approximately 15 days. Therefore, the numbers must be constantly monitored, so that decisions can be taken in accordance with the impact on the pandemic.

For now, discussing the use of the mask indoors is valid, but the delta-variant threat should be considered restrictive. There is no doubt that the current increasingly lower transmission rate and moving average allow for the release of the use of the mask in open environments, requiring further analysis for the definition of indoor environments.”

Hemerson Luz, infectious disease

Against flexibilization

“Brazil, despite having walked very well in relation to the vaccinated population, still has a long way to go to allow the use of masks with total safety. We should take as an example some countries that allowed the use of masks before the ideal and, soon after Then, several local outbreaks were identified. Today, in addition to being scientifically proven as to its effectiveness, the use of a mask is simple, relatively cheap, something that most of the population is already adapted to and which also allows for the flexibility of practically all other activities. So there is no rush to remove something that is working very well.

Although the release in open places is less problematic, there is a need for the person to assess the surrounding environment and think if it is really safe. So it requires common sense and sometimes it’s hard for people to use it.

As it is a highly effective measure, in addition to the vaccine, the mandatory use of a mask should be the last measure to be relaxed in the pandemic, even more so when we have much more control over the transmission and stabilization of cases.”

Ana Helena Germoglio, infectious disease

In favor of flexibility

“We live in a moment when the transmission rate of covid-19 is low, demonstrating control of the pandemic. In addition, the moving average has been evolving with increasingly smaller numbers, and the ICU occupancy rate is below the critical level. This scenario demonstrates the possibility of removing the masks in open environments. On the other hand, when we consider the greater transmissibility of the delta variant, the use of the mask in closed places, especially in public transport, environments with inadequate ventilation and health activities, will be a necessary measure, while vaccination advances, trying to reach the largest possible portion of the population, in order to reach the state of collective immunity.

Finally, any action taken that impacts the pandemic, increasing or decreasing restrictions, can be evaluated after approximately 15 days. Therefore, the numbers must be constantly monitored, so that decisions can be taken in accordance with the impact on the pandemic.

For now, discussing the use of the mask indoors is valid, but the delta-variant threat should be considered restrictive. There is no doubt that the current increasingly lower transmission rate and moving average allow for the release of the use of the mask in open environments, requiring further analysis for the definition of indoor environments.”

Hemerson Luz, infectious disease

Against flexibilization

“Brazil, despite having walked very well in relation to the vaccinated population, still has a long way to go to allow the use of masks with total safety. We should take as an example some countries that allowed the use of masks before the ideal and, soon after Then, several local outbreaks were identified. Today, in addition to being scientifically proven as to its effectiveness, the use of a mask is simple, relatively cheap, something that most of the population is already adapted to and which also allows for the flexibility of practically all other activities. So there is no rush to remove something that is working very well.

Although the release in open places is less problematic, there is a need for the person to assess the surrounding environment and think if it is really safe. So, it requires common sense and sometimes it’s difficult for people to use it.

As it is a highly effective measure, in addition to the vaccine, the mandatory use of a mask should be the last measure to be relaxed in the pandemic, even more so when we have much more control over the transmission and stabilization of cases.”

Ana Helena Germoglio, infectious disease

New rules

It’s not mandatory:

» Environments and open places such as parks, woods, sidewalks and clubs

It remains mandatory:

» Closed public spaces

» Collective public transport

» Commercial, industrial and service establishments

» Areas of common use of residential and commercial condominiums such as patios and corridors between blocks and buildings