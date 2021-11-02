There is a country where Windows XP is still the most used system

Last week, the classic Windows XP turned 20 years since its release in 2001, however, despite being a memorable name in Microsoft’s history, the operating system has fallen out of favor: it has lost the majority of users to Windows 7 and , then to Windows 10, except in one place in the world.

In Armenia, a small country positioned between Georgia, Turkey and Iran, right there between Asia and Europe, around 53.5% of the country’s computers still run Windows XP, according to data from the website StatCounter.

Armenia’s data doesn’t lie: either Windows XP is the main operating system in the region, or data collection has a pretty serious error (Image: Playback/StatCounter)

In second place is Windows 10, with only 32.8% of presence in the country — but it was already bigger. Previously, as shown in the graph, the most modern system was on par with its classic predecessor, but that changed between March and May of this year, when Win XP’s popularity returned to the forefront.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It is not known exactly what causes these fluctuations in the graph, nor what would make Windows XP unimportant and present in this region. As it is an irregular behavior, there is the possibility that the numbers are just a counting error.

Armenians may just like Windows XP a lot, anyway, but that puts them at risk on the internet (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Fact is, Windows XP has not been officially supported by Microsoft for years, and this can put Armenian citizens at risk (if they are actually using the system on a day-to-day basis). Also, you can’t rule out the chance that it’s a measurement error, but if that’s not the case, Microsoft should at least run a marketing campaign a little more active there.

Source: WinFuture, StatCounter