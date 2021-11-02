‘They want to leave old people out’ · TV News

Marieta Severo let the white threads make her head in the Covid-19 pandemic. The 74-year-old actress hoped to get rid of them when she started recording Um Lugar ao Sol, but was surprised to be able to lend them to Noca. The cook doesn’t let the experience shine through only in her hair, but also in the advice she gives her granddaughter Lara (Andreia Horta).

“The grandmother’s place is special, because it is that of pure affection, experience and that wisdom that passes from one to the other. And life really teaches us. The soap opera knows how to value this, which is very important, since society’s tendency is to leave out the elderly”, points out the interpreter to the TV news.

The cook will leave a fictional town in the interior of Minas Gerais and move to Rio de Janeiro to help her granddaughter rebuild life after the death of Christian (Cauã Reymond). She will be one of the first to realize that the boy is, in fact, alive — and she will see this through her tarot cards.

The deck was equally important to Iná (Nicette Bruno), who consulted him to find out how to advise granddaughters Manuela (Marjorie Estiano) and Ana (Fernanda Vasconcellos) in A Vida da Gente (2011). The author Lícia Manzo, by the way, says that any similarity is not a mere coincidence:

The figure of the grandmother gives the opportunity to talk about ancestry, to shake this belief that the eldest no longer has anything to teach. Maybe it’s even a bit of nostalgia, because I had very little experience with mine. So much so that I also recreated the role in Sete Vidas [2015]. If I do one more soap opera, there will be another one, and so I will go on forever.

Lara and Noca in A Place in the Sun

life wisdom

Noca will show up in the first chapters of the plot, which replaces the rerun of Império from the next second (8). She is the light of hope for Lara, but she also brings a shadow inside her for not being able to go ahead with her studies due to the circumstances of her life.

“She is a survivor of machismo and lack of opportunity, but she carries this weight with extreme lightness. She may even have little education, but she learned with life. Formal knowledge often does not lead to wisdom”, ponders Marieta.

The character will even see, in the midst of chaos and moving to the capital of Rio de Janeiro, a way to settle accounts with the past and start over. She will not only open a restaurant next to Lara but will also return to the school desk.

“She has a great phrase, that you can always go ahead even when there seems to be nothing left. This does not only apply to life, but also to the situation we are living in the country”, he warns.

“Noca is a person who understands the other by heart. She has empathy, a word that is on the lips of many people and that the pandemic forced us to learn by force. She sees the cause of the other, she takes that fight for that . She gets up, shakes off the dust and comes back on top. Living with her in these dark times was very good”, concludes the artist.

