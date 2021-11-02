Tiago wants to ask Tania Mara for dating

Some time ago James Piquilo is approaching other people in The Farm 13 and it looks like Tania Mara, his partner out of the game, was not satisfied. After the massage that the countryman gave Aline Mineiro, the singer posted a series of hints on her Instagram account.

“Respect, it’s how a person behaves in front of you. Character is how she behaves in your absence”, published the singer in her Stories after the scene of the pedestrian and her friend in the pool. But it didn’t stop there, she also stopped following the singer’s official profile.

Advertising Unable to load ad

But Tiago still doesn’t know that his affection with the ex-Panicat had so shaken his relationship outside the house.. During the early hours of Tuesday (2), the pawn shared a wish with friends at the kitchen counter: make official the dating with Tania Mara.

If he reaches the end of the game, he wants to place the order live: “If I reach the final and Tania comes, I’ll ask her to date here” and this made the colleagues vibrate with joy and emotion. It remains to be seen if Tania will attend, Tiago will make it to the final and if the two will get along.

Get the full coverage of Farm 13 at the TV Observatory and in our YouTube channel!