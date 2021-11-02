Tips to Prevent and Reduce Post-Workout Muscle Soreness | health

Did you feel muscle pain after training? This is seen as normal, as it is a response of your body to the exercises performed, which generate temporary muscle microtrauma. However, the pain shouldn’t remain for long, as the goal of training is to feel better, not sore. Therefore, we explain how the athlete can reduce this discomfort with some simple methods to do at home. O US Athlete he had the help of the President of the Brazilian Society of Exercise and Sports Medicine, Ivan Pacheco, and the physical education teacher Erasmo Ouriques to clarify why pain occurs, what to do at these times and how to prevent it. Check out eight tips to prevent and six tips to reduce muscle pain!

When it comes to post-training, muscle pain usually appears 24 hours after the exercises are carried out, especially for those people who are not trained. Depending on the intensity, there are micro-injuries in the muscle fibers, that is, the disruption of the cells that make up the muscle tissue. These microtraumas are essential for the muscle reconstruction process and the consequent gain in muscle mass, hypertrophy.

But sometimes microtraumas are more extensive than necessary. This can happen for a few reasons, such as:

Excessive effort;

Very repetitive movements;

Warming up or stretching ineffective;

Start a workout or exercise for the first time.

Although this is considered normal, muscle pain should not be overlooked. When very strong and persistent, they serve as an indication that something is not quite right and needs to be resolved. Therefore, it is important to know how to reduce the discomfort after training, in order to prevent it from persisting and worsening the situation.

8 Tips to Prevent Muscle Pain

Do routine and progressive training; Try to practice the exercise as close to your ideal technique; Count on the help of a qualified professional; Don’t want to increase the load or intensity without mastering the exercise correctly; Make exercise variations, even if it’s for the same muscle; Get quality sleep to recover the energy spent during the day; Be sure to hydrate yourself well, preventing dehydration that can cause pain and cramps; Try to have a balanced diet, such as eating foods rich in lean proteins, which contribute to muscle repair.

6 tips to reduce muscle pain

The use of ice after physical activity guarantees a very effective analgesic effect on pain sensors, causing an increase in deep blood flow. So there is muscle relaxation. In addition, it helps to contain the inflammation of micro-injuries caused by exercise, reducing pain. Ice should be applied for a few minutes on the painful region, and a cloth or towel is recommended to cover the bag with ice.

Soothing massage is a great method to relieve muscle pain. Not only recommended for aches and pains, but also to remove some of the stress and tension provided by exercise. To be done at home, the massage roller appears as an alternative both to identify pain and reduce it, as long as it is handled with care to avoid injuries.

– Massages can have a relaxing effect and increase blood flow. By increasing blood flow, more repairing proteins arrive in the muscle and this is beneficial. If massages are more vigorous, they can produce a small inflammatory process that is a tissue repair response, which would be positive. This can be one of the effects of massage with the (massage) rollers. There is also a result called myofascial release which is analgesic – explains sports doctor Pacheco.

Rest is among the main items to achieve a good physical condition. Don’t underestimate the time when your body is tired and with micro-injuries caused by training. For this, the ideal rest period varies from person to person, as it depends on the intensity and exercises performed and the physical conditioning of each person. At this point, try to “listen” to your body, understand the effort required and recover for as long as necessary, even if it takes a few days. Even for highly conditioned people, it is not recommended to exercise seven days a week. The rest day should be part of the training sheet.

A hot bath is another solution to alleviate muscle pain after training. With an effect similar to that of massage, the heat, whether by bathing or applying a hot bag in the area, allows for vasodilation, with more blood reaching the painful region. Therefore, it increases blood flow, relaxing the musculature properly. This is an alternative that enables a reduction in inflammation, relieving pain.

5. Reduction of exercise load

Do you know that time to “take it easy”? It’s not just history, but a truth to be taken seriously when you feel muscle pain. When pain appears, it is an indication that it must be respected and, thus, reduce intensity and load in training.

There is no set pattern of exercise for everyone. Therefore, training needs to be individualized, according to the practitioner’s limit. In addition, good communication between student and trainer is essential to find the correct dosage of exercises.

6. See a sports doctor

First, it is important that there is a physical education professional guiding your training and organizing your worksheet, so that there is no exaggeration. Then, if even with professional guidance and following all the tips above, the pain does not take a break, it could mean something more serious, such as an injury. And not seeking expert help can only serve to accentuate the problem. At this point, seeking a sports doctor or, depending on the injury, an orthopedist is the most advisable to investigate the problem and arrive at an adequate diagnosis and treatment.

– The pain of exercise goes away as training progresses, up to an individual biological limit. If the pain persists or becomes disabling, it is a warning sign and an investigation should be done.. In these cases, the doctor is important – informs Pacheco.

And is stretching useful?

In fact, there is no evidence to confirm that stretching is helpful in reducing muscle pain after training. According to the 2011 Cochrane Library studies, more than 2,000 people were evaluated for “muscle soreness after exercise” and found that “stretching had very little or no effect on muscle pain experienced. in the week following the physical activity”.

Thus, it is understood that stretching does not relieve muscle pain. However, this does not mean that it is less important. As the physical education teacher Ouriques explains, stretching serves as a preparation for the muscles. Ideally, warm up before exercise and stretch afterward.