To escape from bees, man jumps into lake, drowns and is attacked by piranhas

A man was found dead on Sunday, 31, in a lake in the city of Brasilândia, Minas Gerais, after jumping into the water to escape a swarm of bees and being attacked by piranhas. The information is from the newspaper O Tempo.

According to the occurrence recorded by the Fire Department, the 30-year-old boy was fishing with two friends on Saturday, 30, when he was first attacked by bees.

Trying to get away from the situation, he and the two friends jumped into the lake, but only the companions managed to swim out of the place, while the man drowned. When the body was rescued, the victim was in the “boxer” position, common in drowning cases, but with skull lacerations.

According to people who were on the shore during the searches, the lake had carnivorous fish, such as piranhas, which justified the other injuries found on the body as well. With no traces of crime, the expert did not appear at the scene of the accident, and the victim’s body was taken to family members.

About the subject

What to do in case of a bee attack?

According to information released by the Military Fire Department of Ceará, it is important to stay away from bees and not leave pets around. Lieutenant Colonel Emerson Basto explains that, when biting, the bee leaves part of its abdomen in the victim’s body, which attracts the rest of the swarm, causing a multiple attack.

So, if you come across a hive, move away as quickly as possible and without making any noise.

If attacked, flee. If you can, run into a zig-zag-moving crop, and only stop when you’re absolutely sure they’re not after you.

If you can swim and are near a river, lagoon or pool, go for a swim.

When you are protected, try to rescue anyone who is being attacked with a blanket or something similar, ensuring that you are not at risk.

Regardless of the total number of stings, if the victim presents symptoms such as a drop in pressure, shortness of breath, appearance of reddish spots on the body or other symptoms, emergency medical care must be immediate. It is possible to call the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) by number 192.

Content always available and unlimited access. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags