To the STF, CPI defends powers to investigate Bolsonaro

The CPI of the Pandemic sent a 27-page manifestation to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in which it defends having the right to investigate the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

“There is no word in the Constitution of the Republic that immunizes the Head of the Executive Power from the investigative powers of the Legislative Power. What is there, for example, in § 2 of art. 50 of the Political Charter, in which the President of the Republic omits from the list of high authorities of the Executive Power who must render under coercion accounts of their personal office before the National Congress, it is a rule that, at most, mitigates – and does not cancel – the Parliament’s powers of investigation in relation to the Head of State and signals the necessary observance of the rule between the powers, but as far as possible, because in the Republic there are no prerogatives and absolute rights”, says the document, signed by the Senate Advocacy .

This is a response to the request for clarification made by the Minister of the Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, who determined Saturday (30) that the CPI on the Pandemic would give more information about the action that calls for the banishment of President Jair Bolsonaro from social networks, within 48 hours.

investigative power

The Senate document also says that “to grant that the Legislative Power of the Union cannot absolutely investigate the President of the Republic, and consequently, the Legislative Assemblies and the Chambers of Councilors cannot investigate Governors and Mayors, respectively, is to transgress the rule republic of universality of jurisdiction and minority rights”.

The CPI also mentions that the thesis defended by the government that only the attorney general of the Republic can investigate the president is not valid.

“The thesis that the investigation of the President of the Republic needs to be initiated and necessarily mediated by the Attorney General of the Republic is also untenable, since Jair Messias Bolsonaro is already under investigation before this Egregious Supreme Court in the midst of the aforementioned Inquiry No. 478111 , without this condition having been observed.”

The CPI also says that the president commits a crime of responsibility by divulging fake news, such as the one that related vaccination to AIDS.

“The ‘fake news’ uttered by the petitioner in the live on October 21 had the clear purpose of sabotaging the vaccination campaign coordinated by the Ministry of Health’s Extraordinary Department for Combating Covid-19, in conjunction with States, Municipalities and international organizations, what constitutes in thesis a crime of responsibility”.