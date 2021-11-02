Toffoli’s brother is removed from the parish of Marília after news of a partnership in a resort

× Disclosure

Brother of Minister Dias Toffoli, Canon José Carlos Dias Toffoli will be removed from the command of the Holy Family Parish of Marília, from December 1st. According to circular released today, the priest “it will be time for rest, spiritual, apostolic and also study strength”.

The removal occurs after the antagonist reveal, in September, that José Carlos became a partner, with his brother José Eugênio, from the resort Tayayá Aqua Resort, in Ribeirão Claro (PR).

The society’s news caught the attention of the faithful, considering that the religious has been a priest since 1983 and lives in a modest house in the Castelo Branco neighborhood. The salary of a canon varies between R$2,000 and R$7,500.

Divulgation/Diocese of MaríliaAccording to the certificate with the corporate change of Tayayá, revealed by this site, the brothers of the Supreme Minister made a contribution of R$ 370 thousand, now holding 33.33% of the business, through the Maridt Participações SA, opened four months earlier.

Built in the region known as “Angra Doce”, the Tayayá regularly receives visits from the Minister of the Supreme.

Dias Toffoli even received a tribute from the Municipality of Ribeirão Claro for having “collaborated for the development and tourist growth of the Municipality of Ribeirão Claro, notably through the decisive support in the implementation of the company ‘Tayayá Aquaparque Hotel e Resort'”.

As Crusoe showed in 2019, the tourist complex, on the banks of the Chavantes dam, was launched in 2008, with an initial investment of R$ 2.2 million and today it has nine inns, 66 chalets and 100 apartments, distributed in an area of ​​108 thousand square meters, with six restaurants and a water park. The land was acquired by Degani and Gava Jr in 2000, for only R$ 40 thousand. According to a registry office, the construction of the hotel units, which are traded on the market in the form of quotas, would have cost R$ 15 million.

Read too:

Exclusive: Dias Toffoli’s brothers become partners in a resort in Paraná

More news