Tonga goes into lockdown after recording the first Covid-19 case since the start of the pandemic

NUCUALOFA, TONGA — Tonga’s prime minister, Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, announced on Monday that the archipelago country’s main island, situated in the Pacific Ocean, will go into lockdown. The measure takes effect four days after the confirmation of the first case of Covid-19 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The lockdown will apply only to the island of Tongatapu, where the majority of the population lives. The blockade includes the closing of schools, bars and restaurants and the imposition of nightly curfews.

Insulation at home will also be mandatory. Exceptions will be departures to purchase groceries or medicines, to receive medical help or access banking services. The country has around 100,000 inhabitants.

The announcement of the measure started a rush to supermarkets and vaccination posts. According to the Our World in Data platform, around 31% of Tongans are fully vaccinated and 48% have received at least one dose.

— My husband and I decided to vaccinate both daughters [com idades entre 14 e 15] as soon as possible instead of waiting for the first time at school. We also made the decision to enter into voluntary blockade immediately,” said Ofa Gutteinbeil Likiliki, in an interview with The Guardian.

The first case of Covid-19 in the country was confirmed last Friday. The patient is a Tongan missionary who tested positive after a flight from New Zealand to Tonga. He is serving isolated quarantine in a hotel.