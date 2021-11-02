Tonga’s main island enters lockdown after country registers 1st Covid case of pandemic | World

News of the country’s first confirmed case prompted hundreds of Tongans to line up at Covid-19 vaccination sites.

Tonga is a small South Pacific country of 106,000 in northeast New Zealand. About 51% of the population has received at least one dose of immunizing agents and 34% are fully vaccinated, according to data from “Our World in Data”.

The archipelago’s first infected is a traveler who arrived from New Zealand on Wednesday (27), on a flight out of Christchurch, and isolated himself in a quarantine hotel after testing positive.

New Zealand health officials say that the traveler was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and had taken a Covid test, which was negative, before boarding to Tonga. There were 215 passengers on the flight.

The flight included athletes from the Tonga Olympic team, who participated in the Tokyo Games and had not yet returned to the country since the end of the competition.

Health teams, police and airport workers who were working when the plane arrived in the country were also quarantined.

2 of 3 Royal Palace of Tonga, Nuku’alofa — Photo: By Uhooep – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=74534094 Royal Palace of Tonga, Nuku’alofa — Photo: By Uhooep – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=74534094

The Prime Minister of Tonga, Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, announced the confinement from midnight this Tuesday (2) only on the island of Tongatapu, where most of the population lives.

With the lockdown, schools, bars and restaurants were closed and a nightly curfew was imposed. People can only leave the house to buy food or medicine and go to the doctor or bank.

Tonga is among the few countries in the world that have avoided outbreaks of the new coronavirus due to its isolation, with strict measures such as the total interruption of tourism.

The neighboring nation of Fiji had also managed to avert significant outbreaks until April, when the delta variant hit the island cluster, infecting more than 50,000 people and killing at least 673.

3 of 3 Tonga — Photo: g1 Tonga — Photo: g1