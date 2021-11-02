Tonico orders crime to end Luísa in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will commission a crime to end Luisa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The villain will send his henchmen to break into the house of the countess of Barral to steal the money raised to free slaves at a soiree in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. The deputy, however, will leave traces and provoke distrust in the mistress of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello).

In the scenes planned to air in this Thursday’s chapter (4) , Luísa will be counting the amount raised with the event in the presence of Justina (Cinnara Leal), Dumas (Marcelo Valle), Gastão (Daniel Torres) and Augusto (Gil Coelho), when they will be surprised by hooded men announcing the robbery. “Pass the money,” one of the thieves will order.

“It’s here,” the general will say, handing over the envelope. While Luísa is at gunpoint, Samuel (Michel Gomes) will arrive at the place to get his forgotten guitar, notice that something is wrong and enter without being seen. “You are coming with us,” the bandit will say to the countess, even after he has received the money.

The princess of the princesses will resist and kick him. At that moment, Pilar’s ex-fiancé (Gabriela Medvedovski) will take advantage of the confusion to immobilize the man who is holding Luísa hostage. Gaston and Augusto will advance on the other and take his weapon. Criminals will manage to escape, but they will leave weapons and money behind.

“Thank you! Samuel! You were very brave, you risked your life, I don’t even know how to thank you”, the countess will say. “How did they know there was money here?” the engineer will ask. “Many people knew about the soiree, the collection of

money…”, will claim Dumas.

The emperor’s mistress will thank her friend again. “Thank you, Samuel! Justina, better put the money in the safe. Tomorrow I’ll go to the police to report what happened…”, Teresa Cristina’s rival (Leticia Sabatella) will tell.

Tonic leaves a trail

The next morning, Luísa will go to the police station, but will find it difficult to register the crime since Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) will go soft, because he is in league with the owner of the newspaper O Berro. “If you haven’t seen the faces of the bandits, I don’t even know where to start looking.

that I said, there wasn’t even theft”, will justify the delegate, grudgingly.

“My house has been invaded, sheriff,” the countess will insist. “I was taken hostage, the future princes of Brazil threatened with arms, and you come to me

say you can’t do anything?” she’ll add, quite annoyed.

At that time, Tonico will appear quite braggart at the police station. “Have you arrested the Countess’s thieves?” asks Dolores’s husband (Daphne Bozaski). “How do you know about the robbery of my house?” the noblewoman will press. no one knows about

attempted robbery in my house. Unless, of course, the bandits”, he will reinforce.

“I’ve only heard it spoken out loud… It seems like it was after the people left, right? Tell me, did the bandits take the money the people gave to free slaves? Was it?”

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

