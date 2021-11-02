Tonico prevents Pilar and Eudoro’s farewell · TV News

Eudoro (José Dumont) will die in Rio de Janeiro in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will organize the wake at his home and prevent Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) from being present. Not even Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will be able to intercede for the doctor in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The colonel lives with a continuous cough that worries Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski). Sensing the seriousness of her tuberculosis, the character of José Dumont asked the health professional for forgiveness for having rejected her as a daughter.

In scene that will aired this Saturday (4) , Pilar will try to say goodbye to her father, but will be stopped by the bastard. “Your presence offends the memory of my father-in-law! Who, by the way, disowned you after the grief you caused the poor man! You can turn around and leave,” he will demand.

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will be next to Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes) and will also be shooed out of the funeral ceremony. Teresa will then ask the antagonist of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serial to assert a daughter’s right to say goodbye to her own father.

“You can be the Empress of Brazil, damn you, but in my house, I’m the one who’s in charge! The two of you out!” will scream the bad character, giving an invert on Dom Pedro 2°’s wife ( Selton Mello).

Tonico will still be rude when talking about Eudoro to Dolores. Without any notion, he complains about the tasks he will have been forced to perform with the death of his father-in-law: “I’m a mess! Couldn’t that old man have stretched out his boots in the Recôncavo? No! He had to come to die here! In my house.”

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

