Top 10 Travel Destinations in 2022, According to Lonely Planet | Tourism and Travel

Traditional travel guide editor Lonely Planet this week unveiled its list of Top Travel Destinations for 2022 .

The “Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2022” guide, in its 16th edition, shows the Top countries, regions and cities for travelers.

One of the most classic destinations for those who love historical relics is still on the rise, Egypt. It’s impossible not to talk about the pyramids of Giza, one of the most famous and visited tourist spots in the world.

One of the most classic destinations for those who love historical relics is still on the rise, Egypt. It's impossible not to talk about the pyramids of Giza, one of the most famous and visited tourist spots in the world.

Located in southern Africa, Malawi is considered one of the poorest countries on the planet, but it is also full of natural attractions. With no exit to the sea, it is in a mountainous region and has the beautiful Lake Malawi. Among the attractions, there are also safaris, known to its African neighbors.

2 out of 10 Traditional Religious Rituals in Malawi. — Photo: Wikicommons Traditional religious rituals in Malawi. — Photo: Wikicommons

Nepal is synonymous with Mount Everest. One of the most famous routes to reach the top of this mountain comes from the Asian country. Located between India and Tibet, the country is filled with Hindu and Buddhist temples.

Nepal is synonymous with Mount Everest. One of the most famous routes to reach the top of this mountain comes from the Asian country. Located between India and Tibet, the country is filled with Hindu and Buddhist temples.

With a desert climate, but full of oases and coastline, Oman is one of the great attractions of the Middle East. In addition to the beautiful beaches, you can also find amazing fjords over 2000 meters high.

With a desert climate, but full of oases and coastline, Oman is one of the great attractions of the Middle East. In addition to the beautiful beaches, you can also find amazing fjords over 2000 meters high.

British territory in the Caribbean, Anguilla attracts for its breathtaking beautiful beaches. In addition to enjoying the beauty of the sea, it is also possible to visit cave paintings by ancient inhabitants of the islands.

British territory in the Caribbean, Anguilla attracts for its breathtaking beautiful beaches. In addition to enjoying the beauty of the sea, it is also possible to visit cave paintings by ancient inhabitants of the islands.

The main tourist attractions of the eastern European country are a 900-year-old castle and the river Sava, known for also crossing Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia, flowing into the Danube River. In addition to the small historic towns, there is a lot of natural beauty to see in Slovenia.

The main tourist attractions of the eastern European country are a 900-year-old castle and the river Sava, known for also crossing Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia, flowing into the Danube River. In addition to the small historic towns, there is a lot of natural beauty to see in Slovenia.

Another pearl of the Caribbean, Belize enchants for its many islands. A full plate for divers, the country has one of the most beautiful coral reefs on the planet.

Another pearl of the Caribbean, Belize enchants for its many islands. A full plate for divers, the country has one of the most beautiful coral reefs on the planet.

Mauritius is a multi-ethnic and tourist country in the Indian Ocean, close to Madagascar. Place with beaches, lagoons and reefs, it also attracts for the tropical forests that yield unforgettable walks.

Mauritius is a multi-ethnic and tourist country in the Indian Ocean, close to Madagascar. Place with beaches, lagoons and reefs, it also attracts for the tropical forests that yield unforgettable walks.

Norway is synonymous with fjords, but not only that. In addition to cities that mix the modern with the old, it is possible to access the history of the Vikings.

9 out of 10 Norway — Photo: Globo Reporter Norway — Photo: Globo Reporter

Located near New Zealand, the Cook Islands are a set of 15 islands spread over a wide area, connected by a coral reef that surrounds the calm waters of a central lagoon. In addition to having contact with Maori culture, visitors can do different types of dives on stunning beaches.