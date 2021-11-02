Truck drivers feel betrayed by Bolsonaro, says deputy – Politics

The class asks for a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy (photo: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress) The president of the Mixed Parliamentary Front of



truck drivers



Self-Employed and Cletistas in Congress, federal deputy Nereu Crispim (PSL-RS), criticized the position of the



federal government



in not dialoguing with the category. The strike of road transporters and autonomous drivers began this Monday (1/11). despite the



low adhesion



, leaders claim that the stoppage follows.

To the Correio, Crispim, who was a former truck driver and actively participated in the 2018 movement, said that the category feels treated by the head of the Executive, who would not have fulfilled the promises he made during the presidential campaign. “Bolsonaro was a presidential candidate and he recorded a support video showing his solidarity with the strike, saying that he would support the agenda of the



truck driver



. He even spoke about Petrobras’ pricing policy and exactly all these problems we have now,” said the congressman.

The politician also stated that truck drivers are unable to dialogue with the government. At the time of the 2018 movement, Bolsonaro, who served as federal deputy, recorded a video in support of the strikers. Last week, the



pocketnarists



they returned to spreading the material, as if the president were on the side of the truck drivers in this new act.

Nereu Crispim points out that the category feels abandoned and criticizes the R$400 assistance offered to the class. “Those R$ 400 reais that the president released as aid got really bad in the category. It sounded like alms. Another part of the Brazilian population will have to live for political electoral assistance,” he said.

The congressman also criticized the minister of Infrastructure, Tarcsio de Freitas. According to him, there is a lack of support from the holder of the portfolio, which has been blocking the demands of the category. “He’s considered a ‘trick’. He just pushed the problems over with his belly and didn’t solve anything,” he declared.

The Correio contacted the Ministry of Infrastructure to question the lack of dialogue with the class. The agency limited itself to responding only with the balance of the strike, which had no record of the occurrence of partial or total blockade on federal highways or strategic logistic points.

Claims



The class asks for a change in Petrobras’ pricing policy; the minimum freight floor; the return of the special retirement with 25 years of contribution; and, of course, the reduction in the price of diesel.

Labor lawyer Marcelo Dias says that, even though they are autonomous, truck drivers have the right to express themselves guaranteed by law. “It is a class of workers that, although the labor legislation does not yet contemplate as a subject of law in its fullness, accepted by civil law as a service provider, therefore, have the legitimacy to claim rights like any other class”, he points out.

In 2021, diesel has already accumulated a 65.3% increase in refineries, and gasoline rose 73.4% in the same period. “Since diesel is a basic item, its price increase impacts the economy as a whole, pushing up inflation,” explains Vincius do Carmo, an economist at the Pontifical Catholic University of So Paulo (PUC-SP). “The market desires that Petrobrs continue to operate with a business orientation. The government can intervene in prices through a stabilizer fund, for example,” he points out.

The main entities in front of the strikes continue with the programming. They are: the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL), the National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC) and the Union of Autonomous Road Transporters of Goods from Baixada Santista and Vale do Ribeira (Sindicam).