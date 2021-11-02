Truck drivers wait for possible reversal of court injunctions to paralyze roads – Economy

Self-employed truck drivers are waiting for an eventual reversal of the court injunctions that prohibit interdictions and roadblocks before returning with the stoppage on the highways. In view of the ban, the national strike, scheduled to start on Monday, took place on time and was restricted to demonstrations on the sides of highways and vehicles parked at gas stations. The interruption of activities was concentrated in the self-employed category, with no adhesion of CLT operators and transport companies, according to representatives heard by Estadão/Broadcast.

According to the president of Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, known as Chorão, the association filed a request to overturn the injunctions at the Supreme Court of Justice and the Supreme Court. “We are waiting for an answer. Probably, we still have a decision today because the request has already been sent and it already has a rapporteur”, said Chorão. He is confident about reversing the decisions. “We have a constitutional prerogative that favors us, which gives us the right to demonstrate,” he said, noting that the association was not officially notified of the bans.

The federal government anticipated the actions of the truck drivers and obtained 29 court injunctions prohibiting road blocks in 20 states (Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Santa Catarina, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Pará, Bahia, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Norte, Alagoas, Paraíba, Maranhão, Tocantins, Goiás, Amazonas, Piauí and Rondônia) and at strategic logistic points. The so-called prohibitory interdicts provide for fines ranging from R$2,000 to R$100 million per day.

As Chorão, the category will remain paralyzed until a new court decision. “The guidance is that transporters continue with their arms folded, because the mobilization is already having an effect. We see only a few company trucks running,” he said. Chorão acknowledged that roadside protests were also limited by judicial bans. “When the truck driver arrived on the road to park the vehicle, there was already a police vehicle there. We want to understand why on September 7, when the president called for a stoppage along with agribusiness against the STF and democracy in the country, no injunction was issued “, pointed out. Abrava is at the forefront of the movement along with National Council for Road Cargo Transport (CNTRC) and with the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL).

In a bulletin released at 5:30 pm, the most recent, the Ministry of Infrastructure informed that the country’s federal highways and strategic logistical points continue without any occurrence of partial or total blockage. According to the ministry, there is still only one concentration point at km 276 of the BR-116/RJ (on the Presidente Dutra highway), in Barra Mansa (RJ). “No blockade and no approach to truckers who are on their way,” said the folder. No incidents were recorded in fuel distribution centers, which continue to operate normally, according to the note.

ports

The main ports of entry and flow of agricultural products in the country did not register losses to operations this Monday. At the Port of Santos, there was a group of 40 protesters in the middle of the port complex, but without obstruction of traffic, reported the Port Authority of Santos (SPA), which administers the Port of Santos. According to SPA, access to the port complex was “normal” during the day and there was no traffic retention or concentration of stopped trucks. Early in the morning, there was a conflict between transporters and the police during the dispersal of the movement.

According to SPA, the port operates without restrictions with around 80% of the ships berthed (43). The other 20% had operations affected “to a greater or lesser degree” due to the caution of carriers and shippers in accessing the port complex “in view of the fear of reprisals”, said the administrator of the Santos port complex.

At the Port of Paranaguá (PR), no interruptions in access to the terminal or demonstrations were reported. The port is operating normally, the port’s press office told the reporter. There is a low flow of trucks entering the terminal, due to the seasonality of unloading.

Reports of stoppages at the Port of Itajaí (SC), were not confirmed by the local port authorities. “Normal movement. No records of stoppages, blockages or any situation of concentrations,” said the general director of Logistics Operations at the port, Heder Cassiano Moritz, via email.