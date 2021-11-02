Truck Leader Says Strike’s Intent Is To Stand By Not Blocking Roads | Brazil

the president of National Council for Road Cargo Transport ( CNTRC ), Plínio Dias , one of the leaders of trucker strike summoned for this Monday, says that the demonstration is in progress and that the strategy is for truck drivers to stop activities . The objective, according to him, is not to organize road blocks.

“Our demonstration is peaceful. It starts slowly and gains body with the days,” Dias argued to Value, noting that the intention is to keep the trucks stopped until the government is forced to negotiate. “We don’t want to lock the roads, we want to stay put,” added the representative, who is physically participating in the event in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná.

The CNTRC leader said he does not know how to specify the size of the membership so far, but promises to continue encouraging truck drivers not to drive today and in the coming days.

He argues that the movement is apparently not strong because of court rulings that banned road blocks with fines. “The government was cowardly with some injunctions. We are in a dictatorship of few people”, he complains. “We are fighting for the legal area to overturn the injunctions.”

The CNTRC is one of the three entities that called the truck drivers to strike. The other two are the National Confederation of Transport and Logistics Workers (CNTTL) and the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava).

Through a statement, the director of CNTTL, Carlos Alberto Litti Dahmer, thanked the autonomous truck drivers who joined and stayed at home, but said that it is not enough to just stay at home. “It is necessary to come together with the movement and fight for special retirement after 25 years of contribution to the INSS, for the constitutionality of the minimum freight floor and for a fair price for diesel.”

In a video released by the entity he represents, Litti appears at the junction of BR 285 and ERS-342, in Rio Grande do Sul. He claims that the path had reduced movement due to the strike.