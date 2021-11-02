Turnaround! Newspaper says why PSG cannot terminate with Sergio Ramos without getting into trouble

If they want to break with Sergio Ramos, PSG would have to enter into an agreement with the player so as not to be exposed to harsh sanctions imposed by FIFA

Without debuting and still recovering from calf muscle problems since stepping foot in the capital in the French capital, almost four months ago, Sergio Ramos has the contract termination considered by PSG, according to the newspaper Le Parisien.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has signed a two-year contract, so if the club really wants to terminate the Spaniard, they will need to come to an agreement. Given this scenario, according to Mundo Deportivo newspaper, some reasons may make the Parisian board change its mind.

According to FIFA regulations, an athlete, when signing with the club, enters the so-called ”protected period”. This period lasts for three years or three seasons, whichever comes first, counting from the signing of the contract. Thus, during this time, the rules for breaking the bond without agreement between the two parties are extremely strict.

In this case, if the PSG really want to terminate with the player, will have to pay first an indemnity to Sergio Ramos. Furthermore, as it would violate the so-called ”protected period”, it would be exposed to a sanction in addition to the indemnity, which would imply, for example, the prohibition of the registration of new athletes, both nationally and internationally, for two seasons.

O Paris Saint-Germain back to field by French Championship on Saturday (6), at 5 pm (GMT), against the Bordeaux, with transmission live by ESPN on Star+.