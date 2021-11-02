UFC 267: Elizeu Capoeira says referee was wrong by not interrupting fight against Saint-Denis | combat

Elizeu Capoeira’s victory against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 267, this Saturday, at Ilha da Luta, in Abu Dhabi (UAE), could have been concluded faster. The Brazilian, who won by unanimous decision, punished the Frenchman in the second round leaving him almost unconscious, but central referee Vyacheslav Kiselev did not stop the fight. The situation made the Ultimate remove the referee from the event, and the fighter believes that he really made a mistake by not stopping the duel.

– Feeling tired, to be quite honest, but accomplished. After a year of coming back from bad knee surgery, I was able to come back and do my best. I have nothing to say about the referee, I think he was too quick to want to continue the fight. There were three clear points in the fight with the opponent practically unable to continue. It sold dearly, of course, I hope the UFC recognizes and gives a bonus to this guy (Saint-Denis) because he deserves a lot – said Capoeira, to Combat.com.

1 of 1 Elizeu Capoeira defeats Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 267 — Photo: Getty Images Elizeu Capoeira defeated Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 267 — Photo: Getty Images

Despite having dominated the rival and landed many blows, the blows given also caused damage to Capoeira, who said he injured his hand and foot.

– I hurt my hand, I had to hurt my hand and my foot. Let’s see with the doctors what really happened, I have a big pain in my foot, but I hope it’s okay so I can get back as soon as possible.

And Capoeira already has a name in mind for his next commitment: he wants to face Matt Brown, who when he faced Demian Maia in Curitiba, showed the middle finger to Brazilian fans at the weigh-in.

– I’m still waiting for Matt Brown, there’s that thing about Brazil, that he was disrespectful to the Brazilian fans. Man, I’m waiting for you, whenever you want and whenever you want. I’m ready – concluded.