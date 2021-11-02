Unanimity: McGregor, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva… MMA world surrenders to Glover title in UFC | combat

Perhaps there is no news of a belt so celebrated in the UFC as Glover Teixeira’s last Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The new UFC light heavyweight champion (under 93kg) won the title by submitting Jan Blachowicz in the second round, which gave him not only the conquest, but the record for the company’s oldest champion in the modern era, at 42 years old.

1 of 1 Glover Teixeira beat Jan Blachowicz via submission 3m02s into the second round — Photo: Getty Images Glover Teixeira defeated Jan Blachowicz via submission at 3m02s of the second round — Photo: Getty Images

Through social networks, fighters from all over the world made a point of congratulating Glover Teixeira for this very special moment in his career. The Brazilian draws attention not only for his achievement at 42, but is congratulated for being a person loved by everyone around him. Combate separated some of these posts in honor of the miner from Sobrália. Check it out below.

“Simply amazing! What a sport!”

“The oldest champion in UFC history, Glover Teixeira! Just wow!”

“Glover, you are a real G my friend, so happy for you. Let’s go Brazil!”

“Congratulations champion Glover Teixeira. Simply amazing to watch”

“Glover Teixeira is like a good wine, the older the better it gets. This man is unbelievable!!! Congratulations champion”

“Love you brother! I’m so proud of you and your hard work”

“Teixeira keeping alive the dreams of more than 40 years!!! WOW!!”

“So happy for Glover Teixeira”

“Congratulations to Brazil world champion Glover Teixeira! It literally brought a tear to my eyes the way this man never gave up! An amazing 42 year old man!”

“This is amazing to see Glover Teixeira. Grab the handle”

“Wonderful performance Glover Teixeira”

“Old Glover just crushed him!”

“Congratulations Glover Teixeira. Absolutely amazing man!”

“That’s it, congratulations Glover Teixeira! I’m so damn happy for you.”

“Congratulations to the new champion. Wonderful path”.

“Congratulations Glover Teixeira. It’s your moment!”

“Congratulations Glover Teixeira”

“Congratulations to Glover Teixeira!! Super happy for him”

“Congratulations to champion Glover Teixeira. And what a birthday present. Well deserved”

“Inspiring to say the least, congratulations Glover Teixeira”

“Wow, unreal!!!! Yes Glover Teixeira”

“Wow, Glover Teixeira did it! Excellent work, champ! You deserve it!”

“What a crazy moment for Glover Teixeira at 42!!! Never exclude this man”

“It’s good to see Glover do this!!”

“Glover Teixeira’s story trumps Rocky’s story both of them. I’m still amazed, what an impressive performance. 20 years of commitment to a dream come true, surreal. Congratulations champion!!!!!”

“That was wonderful… How can you not be happy to see this?! Glover Teixeira is the world champion.”

“Glover is a beast and such a nice guy 🙂 Congratulations champ!”