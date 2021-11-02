Understand how the formation of the seventh farm will be

The farmer of the week, Sthe Matos, has the mission to indicate a right pawn for the hot seat of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), tonight. The influencer, got rid of the garden last week, guaranteed immunity and will send a colleague from confinement straight to the stool.

Tiago Piquilo won, for the second time, the fire test and guaranteed two powers: the red and yellow flame. The one with the red flame was revealed and chosen by the public: the owner of this power will have the right to exchange all the pawns in the bay for pawns in the headquarters. The power of the yellow flame will only be discovered during the formation of the garden.

Tiago will choose one and deliver the other to a fellow inmate.

Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes, who were also in the dispute, lost the race, went straight to the stall and pulled Dayane and Dynho, respectively. One of the four will be pulled straight into the field.

It is worth remembering that, as they are in the bay, they cannot be voted for the hot seat.

Farmer’s Indication

“I got rancid, I was rancid for five days,” said the farmer to Arcrebiano. “I was thinking between the two of them,” he added.

flame power

Winner of the fire test, Tiago Piquilo has two powers in his hands: the yellow flame and the red flame. One will stay with him and the other will be given to one of the participants of ‘The Farm’.

After taking the test, the countryman informed that he would give the power to Erasmo Viana. Solange Gomes, who has already declared to have an enmity with the pawn, did not like the choice and suggested that Tiago opt for someone else.

“Let’s not talk, let the game roll. When I mentioned it [Erasmo] you were annoyed.” “But can’t I be bothered anymore?” Sol snapped. James replied that he didn’t need to, as he had already discussed the matter with Erasmus.

The Farm 2021: Mileide, Solange and Tiago in the seventh fire test Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Check out the pawns that can be voted for roça

Gui Araujo

MC GUI

James Piquilo

Valentina Francavilla

Erasmus Viana

Aline Mineiro

Rich Melquiades

Bil Araújo

Marina Ferrari

This time, until the opening of the yellow flame, no other pawn besides the farmer is immune.