Understand how to access your Nubank account from your computer (desktop)

In addition to accessing your Nubank account via your cell phone, you can perform transactions using your computer. Learn the details.

To facilitate access to your Nubank account, the digital bank offers the option to access through the computer, via desktop. However, only some services are released, such as viewing card invoices and purchase history.

Nubank is the largest digital bank in Brazil, which has thousands of customers across the country, and gained popularity for being one of the pioneers in providing the service in real time, card without fees and for being a fully digital bank, providing convenience.

See how to access your Nubank account from your computer

The control of the digital account, however, will only be possible through the Nubank application, in order to ensure greater security for users. Furthermore, to access the web version, you need release in advance access the fintech app.

If you want to access your Nubank account from your computer, please do the following:

Access the official website of Nubank, inform your access information, which are the CPF and password (the same used in the application); The website will display a QR Code that must be read within the Nubank app; Select your profile icon in the upper left-hand corner of the app; Go to the “My Data” option; Go to “Access by Site”; Once this is done, point the cell phone camera at the computer screen again, in order to read the QR Code that appeared on the screen.

Once the steps have been completed, you will have access to your Nubank digital account by computer to track your card bill and purchase history.

For security reasons, whenever you access your Nubank digital account on a computer, remember to log out of your profile when you are finished using it.