Understand what COP26 is, starting this Sunday in Scotland – News

Starts this Sunday (31) in Glasgow, Scotland, the 26th edition of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, the COP26. The meeting, which runs until November 12, brings together world leaders in more than 50 events on finance, energy, youth, transport, among other topics, always with a focus on the environment.

In this edition, world leaders will assess what has been done since the Paris Agreement, milestone in the climate negotiations. The document was signed by nearly 200 countries, at COP21, in 2015, with the aim of avoiding catastrophic climate change on the planet. The international community now awaits an update of the commitments.

The UN has four major goals for this year’s event. The first is that countries commit to drastically reduce the emission of harmful gases to the Earth by 2030. The United Nations is also seeking to propose that countries adapt to protect communities and habitats, working together. To achieve these goals, the UN estimates that countries must mobilize at least $100 billion annually by 2030 to fight the consequences of the greenhouse effect.

United Nations Secretary General’s Alert

On a opinion article published on the UN website this Saturday (30), the secretary general of the United Nations, António Guterres, said that the climate crisis is a red alert for humanity. In Guterres’ words, world leaders will be put to the test in Glasgow. “Their actions — or lack of them — will show the seriousness with which they are treating this planetary emergency,” he said.

In another excerpt of the article, Guterres points out that the world is on course for the global temperature to calamitous rise above 2 degrees Celsius. “This is a plea far from the goal of 1.5 degree Celsius to which the world committed itself in the Paris Agreement — a goal that science tells us is the only sustainable path for our world,” warned the UN Secretary General. For him, that goal is completely achievable. “If we can reduce carbon emissions by 45% compared to 2010 levels in this decade. If we can achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. And if world leaders arrive in Glasgow with bold, ambitious and demonstrable goals in 2030 and concrete new policies to reverse this disaster,” he listed.

Guterres also said that G20 leaders, in particular, needed to commit to the cause. “The time has passed for diplomatic niceties. If governments — especially governments of the G20 — do not rise up and lead this effort, we are headed for terrible human suffering. All countries need to realize that the old development model of burning carbon is a death sentence for their economies and for our planet,” he warned.

Environment Minister to represent Brazilian delegation

With the absence of President Jair Bolsonaro from this edition of the conference, criticized for the environmental policy he has been adopting, the Brazilian delegation will be led by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite. The minister stated on the 21st that, during the conference, he will seek to ensure that the use of ethanol as a source of bioenergy gain acceptance on a global scale. Leite said he will promote the sector, seeking “greater financial ambition” in product incentive, at COP26.

Defense of the Amazon

During a meeting in Brasilia, on the 19th, Bolsonaro and the Colombian President, Iván Duque, stated that the two countries will be “united” in defense of the Amazon at the conference starting this Sunday. “We will arrive in Glasgow united to address a very important and dear subject to all of us: our beloved, rich and desired Amazon”, said Bolsonaro. On the occasion, the Colombian president added that the countries of the Amazon region share the idea of ​​arriving in Glasgow with a message of protection to this territory.

Brazil and Colombia concentrate 61% and 6% respectively of the Amazon rainforest in their territories. Seventy percent of deforestation in Colombia takes place in this region. According to official data from the country, in 2020, 109,302 hectares were deforested in Colombian Amazon soil. In Brazil, Bolsonaro promised, in April this year, that the country will eliminate illegal deforestation by 2030. The president also pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, that is, a balance between the amount emitted and retained. See the video below.