United Kingdom urges France to back down within 48 hours in ‘fishermen’s war’ and Paris defends negotiations

LONDON — The British government has given France 48 hours to back down in a dispute over the operation of fishing vessels in the English Channel, which separates the two countries, and is at the center of a clash that could lead to an open fight between the latter. and the third largest economies on the European continent. In response, French President Emmanuel Macron defended the negotiations and postponed any retaliation until Thursday.

Although the issue about the areas of operation of fishing vessels on both sides of the channel has historical roots and has dragged on for a few decades, the issue gained momentum after the decision of the United Kingdom to leave the European Union (EU) in 2016.

The French complain about the British delay in granting licenses for the country’s vessels to fish within British territorial waters, especially near the Anglo-Norman islands, which are closer to France than the United Kingdom — something Paris considers entitled under the terms of the Brexit agreement.

London, in turn, says that it will only be able to provide such licenses to vessels that prove that they have already fished in these territories before, as a way of avoiding the issuance of new permits.

In recent weeks, France has raised the tone of the speech, threatening to impose practical measures such as increased sanitary controls on British goods and even a veto of UK ships in some of its ports. Last Thursday, French authorities seized a British fishing vessel near the port of Le Havre, claiming it was not allowed.

The act was considered “disproportionate” by London.

“The French have made threats completely without reason, including to the Channel Islands and our fishing industry, and they need to put those threats aside or we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the European Union,” the Minister of Trade told Sky News. Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss. — If someone behaves unfairly in a trade agreement, you can take action against them and seek compensation measures. That’s what we’ll do if the French don’t back down.

Truss went further, saying “the issue needs to be resolved within the next 48 hours”, and a government spokesman said London has “robust contingency plans” should the deadline be ignored by France, and that the country would “retaliate in an equivalent way”.

Hours after the interview, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he would postpone the application of possible retaliations against the British. The first sanctions were scheduled to take effect later this Monday night, but now, according to Paris, they should not be applied before Thursday.

— Since this afternoon (Monday), talks were resumed based on proposals I made to the Prime Minister [Boris] Johnson. Talks need to continue – said Macron, at a press conference during the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP-26, in Glasgow. — Let’s see where we are tomorrow [terça-feira] at the end of the day, if things have really changed.

Speaking to Reuters, the British government praised the French decision to postpone retaliation, and also defended the path of dialogue.

— We welcome the recognition by France that discussions are needed to resolve the difficulties in the relationship between the UK and the EU. the lord [David] frost [ministro do Brexit] accepted the invitation of Clement Beaune [ministro francês para Assuntos Europeus] for discussions in Paris on Thursday,” the spokesman said.

political impacts

Although the fishing industry does not represent a relevant part of the economies of both countries, the issue gains strength due to its political significance. On the French side, communities in fishing regions, especially in Normandy, say that without permits to fish in British territorial waters, such as those near the islands of Jersey and Guernsey, they will end their way of life.

In April of next year, Macron will face a complicated presidential election, and the government’s position on the issue is considered an “anticipated campaign” by members of the British Cabinet. The recent defense agreement between the US, UK and Australia, which led to the loss of a contract to supply French submarines to the Australian Navy, was also not digested in Paris.

Even with no elections soon, Boris’ position is seen as a nod to his supporters, especially Brexit supporters, as the country faces supply problems at markets and gas stations due to a shortage of truck drivers. According to analysts, this is a direct and even predictable impact of the UK’s departure from the European Union, and one that has provoked criticism of the premier, even more so before the end-of-year festivities.

‘Disturbing’

Before Macron’s statements on Monday, he and the British premier, as well as members of the two governments, had been giving signs that the crisis could gain strength. During the G-20 meeting in Rome over the weekend, leaders discussed the crisis in a bilateral meeting, but to no avail.

Before that, a letter sent by French Prime Minister Jean Castex to the European Union, stating that the bloc should demonstrate that “it is more harmful to leave the EU than to remain in it”, helped to further sour the dialogue.

“I hope that opinion is not recurrent within the EU,” wrote David Frost Saturday on Twitter. “Seeing it said in such a way is very disturbing and problematic in the current context, when we are trying to resolve many highly sensitive issues.”

However, behind the scenes, Macron and Boris have signaled that they do not intend to aggravate the dispute, and want a peaceful and diplomatic resolution.

– The president [Macron] is in favor of smoothing things over,” a source close to the French government told Reuters. ‘But at the same time, he can’t pretend the British aren’t reneging on the commitments they’ve made themselves.