Units of Poupatempo are working together for ID and driver’s licenses this Monday; see times and addresses | São Paulo

The units of Poupatempo in São Paulo will continue this Monday (1st) the joint effort of the RG, an event that offers about 8 thousand places for the first or second copy of the identity document.

The task force began on Saturday (30) and this Monday (1st), the eve of the All Souls’ holiday, the action will also include the renewal of the National Driver’s License (CNH). 13 thousand vacancies will be offered for service.

The events take place at Poupatempo posts across the state. Units will operate at their respective usual working day hours (see addresses and hours here).

Although the deadline for renewal of the CNH is still suspended by federal regulation, the recommendation is that drivers perform the service as long as possible to avoid rushing into the resumption of the new deadlines.

Through the digital channels of Poupatempo and Detran.SP, it is possible to request the simplified renewal online, without the need to go in person to the service stations. The only mandatory trip is for the medical examination at the clinic accredited by the state traffic agency.

Poupatempo Unit of Itaquera, in the East Zone of São Paulo. — Photo: Luis Blanco/GESP

To participate, it is necessary to schedule a date and time on the program’s digital channels – portal www.poupatempo.sp.gov.br, Poupatempo Digital application, or on the self-service totems.

For RG, the citizen must appear with an original and simple copy of one of the Birth or Marriage Certificate, and previous RG, if he has one.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, carrying a photo identification document.

If this is not possible, the responsible person simply needs to sign an authorization, which can be accessed through the link http://bit.ly/2txpHQY, to be presented at the time of the service, together with an identification document of the person responsible, with the same signature. The first copy of the document is free, while the second copy has an issue fee of R$ 43.64.

For CNH, the applicant must bring the original National Driver’s License (printed version or digital CNH). The service has a fee for issuing the document and sending it by post office in the amount of R$ 107, which can be paid at Poupatempo with a debit card or cash.

The medical examination carried out at Poupatempo has a cost of R$96 and both payment methods are available.

Despite being an option at most stations, payment in cash cannot be made at some Poupatempo units and, if the location does not have a counter for payment of fees, the amounts can be paid at an associated bank, informing the number of the CPF.

Scheduling cancellation

In the first four editions of the exclusive RG task force, more than 50 thousand vacancies were offered, with 35 thousand assistances carried out.

Therefore, it is important to emphasize that, if it is not possible to attend, the citizen must exclude the appointment, allowing the use of the vacancy by someone else. Cancellation is available on Poupatempo’s electronic channels.