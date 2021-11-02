Unknown cryptocurrency values ​​400% after Facebook changes its name to Meta

Recently Facebook announced big changes to its brand and a new position within the market, becoming Meta, with a big change to the company’s social networks. the purpose of the current rebranding is to make the company part of the “metaverse” companies, which can benefit ecosystems of cryptocurrencies that are already part of this type of evolution.

Metaverse is the idea of ​​an environment with interactions and resources between virtual, augmented reality and the real world to offer a much more connected experience. For many, especially for companies that invest in the sector, the metaverse it will be a succession of the current internet.

Darren Fonda, columnist for Barrons, believes that this concept as a whole has just won a big “vote of confidence” with one of the biggest internet companies deciding to bet its entire brand on the metaverse. While the move has helped the company’s shares rise about 5% since the announcement, parts of the cryptomarket have also managed to capitalize on that vote of confidence.

“Companies in the cryptomarket, online gaming and digital assets may, by and large, have some benefit from the evolving metaverse, with or without Facebook’s Meta,” says Darren in his column.

MANNA

An example of this is Decentraland, with its MANA Token, a metaverse ecosystem that is said to be the “first social network runs by its users.” Since the Facebook Meta announcement, the price of MANA appreciated by more than 400%, a very impressive number that certainly has a collateral relationship with Meta.

Mana’s price hit a record $4.20 on Saturday night, according to CoinMarketCap data, 400% above where it was right after Facebook announced it was changing its name to Meta. It has since fallen, having last changed hands at around $3.20.

Darren’s column also highlighted the opinion of Mark Palmer, an analyst at BTIG and who believes in an interesting future for the cryptomarket with an interest in metaverse ecosystems.

“A clear winner of this might be online gaming platforms and marketplaces that use non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, as collectibles and in-game currency. Many of these companies saw the announcement of the Meta by CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a ‘validation of their efforts.’” wrote Palmer.

Despite the example of Decentraland, other projects of the type have also grown in value since the announcement. Among those that have appreciated since last week we have the SAND, WILD and the TLM.

But even with the possibility of the industry’s growth with the presence of Facebook, many members of the cryptomarket do not consider this new update as interesting.

Jeffrey Zirlin, co-founder of Axie Infinity stated that the presence of the big company threatens the freedom of the ecosystems of the metaverse “This is a battle for freedom. Don’t let them hijack our movement.”

Zirlin also took the opportunity to make fun of the company and the fact that Meta’s logo is very similar to Axie Infinity’s.

“We replaced the middleman and empowered our community to leverage the value they used to extract. Now the intermediary is trying to recover, they are even using our logo”

We’ve replaced middlemen and empowered our community to capture the value they used to extract. The middlemen will try to fight back; they are even using our logo 😂 pic.twitter.com/6Q9j6pYx2J — The Jiho🦇🔊 (@Jihoz_Axie) October 28, 2021

Meta is certainly an interesting advance for Facebook, but it remains to be seen if it will have a big impact on the internet and the cryptomarket or if it will be a huge failure like Diem (Libra).