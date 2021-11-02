Vaccination will resume on Wednesday with application of AstraZeneca

Due to the All Souls’ holiday, there will be no vaccinations against Covid-19 this Tuesday (2) in Juiz de Fora. According to the City Hall, the Basic Health Units (UBSs) and other service points will make the application available again on Wednesday (3), including the offer from AstraZeneca. Last Friday, the municipality received 19,220 doses of the immunizing agent, which will allow the return of the availability of the second dose with the vaccine produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Before receiving this new shipment, however, the City had authorized the interchangeability with Pfizer as the second dose of AstraZeneca given the shortage and delay in receiving new shipments.

On Monday, the Health Department reported that AstraZeneca will be offered again, and the application of the second dose with the immunizing agent will be prioritized for the target audience. If the quantity is not enough, the interchangeability will be maintained with the user’s authorization. This Wednesday, the second doses of AstraZeneca will be aimed at all people who should have returned by October 16th. Those who did not wish to take Pfizer in the second dose may seek immunization with AstraZeneca.

The PAM-Marshal will have office hours for immunization, from 12:00 to 18:00, the ten reference UBSs, from 8:00 to 11:00 and 13:00 to 16:00, and the other 36 UBS, from 8:00 to 11:00. Those who should receive the second dose of AstraZeneca can look for one of these points. At the Department of Health for the Elderly (DSI), immunization against Covid-19 is intended exclusively for seniors aged 60 years and over. The place is open from 8am to 11am and from 1pm to 4pm.

The first doses for all people aged 12 or over, who for some reason have not yet received the initial application, continue to be offered to the population at the UBSs and at the PAM-Marechal.

Coronavac and Pfizer

The second doses of Coronavac will be aimed at those who the vaccination card indicates the date of November 3 (or earlier) as the deadline for a new application. The immunizing agents produced by the Butantan Institute will be available at PAM-Marechal and at the ten reference UBS.

In the case of the second dose of Pfizer, it will be directed to those who received the first by September 8th. The immunizing agent will be available at PAM-Marechal, ten reference UBSs and 36 other UBSs.

booster doses

The booster continues to be aimed at elderly people aged 60 years and over who received the second dose on May 15 or earlier and for immunosuppressed patients who received the second dose for at least 28 days. In addition to them, it will also be destined, on Wednesday, to health workers aged 29 years or more who received the second dose at least six months ago. These publics will be able to look for any of the vaccination posts, except the DSI, which will exclusively serve the elderly.

Adresses

PAM-Marshal: Rua Mal. Deodoro, 496, Centro

DSI: Rua Batista de Oliveira, 943, Granbery

10 reference UBSs

UBS Neighborhood Nossa Senhora de Lourdes: Rua Inácio Gama, 813

UBS Bandeirantes: Rua Laurindo Nocelli, nº 100

UBS Benfica: Rua Guararapes, 106

White Corn UBS: Rua Nicolau Schuery, s/nº

UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida: Rua Nossa Senhora Aparecida, 775

UBS Santa Cecília: Rua Gabriel Rodrigues, nº 900

UBS Santa Luzia: Rua Torreões, s/nº

UBS São Pedro: Rua João Lourenço Kelmer, 1.433

UBS Progresso: Rua Jorge Knopp, nº 119

UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910

36 UBSs

UBS Alto Grajaú: Rua Doutor Leonel Jaguaribe, 178

UBS Industrial District: Rua João Gualberto, 110

UBS Barreira do Triunfo: Avenida Juscelino Kubitscheck, s/nº

Butterfly UBS: Rua Tenente Paulo Maria Delage, 229;

UBS Centro Sul: Av. Barão do Rio Branco, 3132, Centro

UBS Cidade do Sol: Rua Gustavo Capanema, 70

Dom Bosco UBS: Rua João Manata, 93

UBS Esplanade: Rua Bias Fortes, 74

UBS Filgueiras: Rua Orlando Riani, 2200

UBS Furtado de Menezes: Rua Furtado de Menezes, 19 A

UBS Gram: Praça Áureo Carneiro s/n

UBS Granjas Bethânia: Rua Nove de Julho, 294

UBS Ipiranga: Rua Etiene Loures, 85

UBS Jardim da Lua: Rua Natalino José de Paula, 314

Jardim Esperança UBS: Rua Padre João Micheleto, 35

UBS Jardim Natal: Rua Tenente Lucas Drummond, 370

UBS Joquei Clube I: Rua Antonio Armando Pereira, 140

UBS Joquei Clube II: Rua Antônio Guimarães Peralva, 130

UBS Linhares: Rua Ministro Odilon Braga, s/nº

UBS Marumbi: Rua Barão do Retiro, 1.462

UBS Monte Castelo: Rua Doutor Oswaldo Mascarenhas, s/nº;

UBS Nossa Senhora das Graças, Rua Queluz 72

UBS Nova Era: Rua Guimarães Júnior, 850

UBS Parque Guarani: Rua Sofia Rafael Zacarias, 685

UBS Retreat: Rua Sebastião Cardoso, 41

UBS Santa Cruz: Rua Doutor Antônio Mourão Guimarães, 245

UBS Santa Efigênia: Rua José Ferreira, 13

UBS Santa Rita: Rua José Vicente, 390

UBS Santo Antônio: Rua Pedro Trogo, 285

UBS Santos Dumont: Rua Álvaro José Rodrigues, 25

UBS São Judas Tadeu: Rua Ernesto Pancini, 446

UBS São Sebastião: Rua Jorge Raimundo, 209

UBS Teixeiras: Rua Custódio Furtado de Souza, 131

Vale Verde UBS: Rua Marciano Pinto, 685

UBS Vila Esperança: Rua Nova, 30

UBS Vila Ideal: Avenida Francisco Valadares, 1,910

UBS Vila Olavo Costa: Rua Jacinto Marcelino, 16