Varginha: who are those killed by the police in the action against the ‘new cangaço’ – 11/01/2021

Minas Gerais police intelligence report, to which the UOL had access, identifies 20 of the 26 suspects killed in the action at dawn this Sunday in Varginha (MG). According to the investigation, the suspects were part of a gang specializing in bank robberies along the lines of the “new cangaço”, a tactic also known as “domination of cities”.

According to the report, there were three groups of origin of the group, identified based on the suspects’ addresses. Two of them in the interior of Minas Gerais and another in Goiânia (GO). At least six of the dead had already passed through the prison system.

Officially, however, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais today released the names of just three of the dead — one of them, Gerônimo da Silva Sousa Filho, is not on the internal police list, which has photos of 16 out of 20 suspects (also after dead).

Police say the suspects were hiding in two farms in the rural area of ​​Varginha, where they were planning a mega-robbery to steal around R$65 million from a Banco do Brasil stock exchange in the city. According to the PM, the group’s “scouts” opened fire on the agents, who retaliated. At the scene, agents claim to have found around 40 kg in explosives and high-caliber weapons — among them, a 50 point rifle, capable of shooting down a helicopter.

Uberaba Center (MG)

Dirceu Martins Netto, Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, Itallo Dias Alves, Júlio César de Lira and Thalles Augusto Silva

Thalles Augusto Silva, 32 years old – He had been through the prison system

Júlio César de Lira, 36 years old – He had been through the prison system

Dirceu Martins Netto, 24 years old

Itallo Dias Alves, 25 years old

Gleisson Fernando da Silva Morais, 36 years old

Arthur Fernando Ferreira Rodrigues, 27 years old

Francinaldo Araújo da Silva, 44 years old

Uberlândia Center (MG)

Evandro José Pimenta Júnior, Gilberto de Jesus Dias, Giuliano Silva Lopes, José Rodrigo Dama Alves and Raphael Gonzaga Silva

Raphael Gonzaga Silva, 27 years old – He had been through the prison system

José Rodrigo Dama Alves, 33 years old – He had been through the prison system

Gilberto de Jesus Dias, 29 years old – He had been through the prison system

evando José Pimenta Júnior, 37 years old

Luiz André Felisbino, 44 ​​years old

Giuliano Silva Lopes, 32 years old

Goiânia (GO) Center

Eduardo Pereira Alves, Isaque Xavier Ribeiro and Zaqueu Xavier Ribeiro

Isaque Xavier Ribeiro, 27 years old – He had been through the prison system

Romerito Araújo Martins, 25 years old

Zaqueu Xavier Ribeiro, 40 years old

Eduardo Pereira Alves, 42 years old – Lived in Brasília

the other dead

Adriano Garcia, Nunis Azevedo Nascimento and José Filho de Jesus Silva Nepomuceno

José Filho de Jesus Silva Nepomuceno, 27 years old – Lived in Maranhão

Nunis Azevedo Nascimento, 33 years old – Lived in Porto Velho/RO

Gerônimo da Silva Sousa Filho, 28 years old – Lived in Porto Velho/RO

Adriano Garcia, 47 years old – The only one of the suspects who lived in Varginha, where the group was found

The corporation reported that the victims were removed alive from the site, information disputed by experts in Public Security heard by the UOL.

“It’s questionable information, to say the least. It’s hard to imagine that all the suspects initially survived an exchange of fire with high-powered weapons. [A retirada dos corpos] empties the investigation and the location expertise report. I’m not saying that the crime scene was tampered with, but this needs to be investigated,” analyzed Cássio Thyone Almeida de Rosa, a retired federal expert and advisor to the Brazilian Public Security Forum.

Luis Felipe Zilli, sociologist and researcher at the João Pinheiro Foundation, understands that the action could have been better planned. “The Military Police had a week to plan this action, which was carried out without the participation of the Civil Police. With the death of the suspects, the opportunity to seek information that would be essential in investigations against the new cangaço in Brazil is also lost”, he says. the sociologist.

The governor of Minas, Romeu Zema (Novo), called the police involved “heroes”. “In Minas, criminality has no place. The state’s security forces work with intelligence and integration to prevent criminal actions,” he said on Sunday.

The case is being investigated by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais and by the PM itself, which initiated a military police inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the occurrence.