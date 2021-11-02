Vasco reaches agreement with PGFN and renegotiates tax debt with 50% discount | Vasco

Vasco closed this Monday a tax transaction agreement with the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN) to renegotiate the club’s tax liability and will have an average discount of 50% on debts. The debt amount, currently valued at around R$300 million, may reach R$150 million.

Next Wednesday, the Vasco directorate will hold a press conference to clarify the details of the negotiations. Check out the full note released by Vasco this afternoon:

“After months of negotiations, the Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama and the Attorney General of the National Treasury concluded a tax transaction agreement to renegotiate the Club’s entire tax liability, with an average discount of 50% on debts.

Vasco will hold a press conference next Wednesday (11/03) to provide clarification on the signed agreement.”

Through social networks, the president of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, celebrated the agreement with the PGFN and revealed that it was the biggest reduction in tax debt among all clubs in the country.

1 of 2 Jorge Salgado, President of Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco Jorge Salgado, President of Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

Last week, Vasco sent the payment of R$ 5 million to pay off debts with former employees that had been outstanding since 1968. As some of these negotiations were included in the active debt of the club with the PGFN, the board decided to pay off the amount, which improved the conditions for resuming conversations with the search for a reduction in the tax debt.

