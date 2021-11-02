Vessel with 13 people sinks in the state of Rio de Janeiro and leaves three dead

A small fishing vessel (trawler) sank at dawn this Monday (1), in Rio das Ostras, in the Lagos region, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, and left three people dead.

According to information from the Fire Department and city hall, the initial number of passengers was 17, but four stayed ashore and 13 boarded.

The ten injured have already been taken to the UPA in Rio das Ostras. Of these, two are in serious condition and eight are not at risk of death. The bodies of the three crew members who died were taken to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) in Macaé, a city next to Rio das Ostras.

The trawler would have left São Tomé Lighthouse, in the city of Campos, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, and sailed towards Cabo Frio, in the region of the lakes. However, due to bad weather, the boat ended up hitting the rocks, near Itapebussus beach, in Rio das Ostras, and ended up sinking about 1.5 km off the coast. Searches have been terminated.

The location and rescue work was carried out by the city’s Fire Department, with the support of divers from the Navy of Campos and Macaé. In addition, the Port Authority also participated in the rescue of fishermen, who have not yet been located. At the moment, it rains a lot in the region.

