Vice do Flamengo shoots against CBF and sees Atlético-MG favored by the calendar

Luiz Eduardo Baptista, Flamengo’s vice-president, used his Twitter to shoot at CBF and suggest that there is favoritism to Atlético-MG

If it’s already hot on the field, the dispute between Flamengo and Atlético-MG by the title of the Brazilian championship it’s also hot outside the four lines.

This Monday, the vice president of external relations at Rubro-Negro, Luiz Eduardo Baptista (Bap), used his Twitter to complain about the calendar in the final stretch of the season and suggested that Galo would be favored by the CBF.

In the post, Bap states that the Flemish board insisted with the Confederation that the final date for the Brazilian Nationals be postponed to December 15th.

However, the entity that governs national football wants to end the competition by December 9, so as not to further complicate the already troubled 2022 calendar (year of the World Cup).

“Flamengo still has to play 13 matches (of the Brazilian), and Atlético-MG, 12. We have been insisting with the CBF to change the end of the Brazilian to 12/15, as we would have 14 dates. , favors Atlético MG, because Flamengo will have played 13 games in 39 days, and Atlético, 12 in 45 days“, he wrote.

At the moment, the Rooster leads the Series A with 59 stitches in 28 matches.

Fla, in turn, appears in 3rd place, but the Rio team only performed 26 games so far.

Among them, appears the palm trees, which is in the 2nd placement, with 52 points, but in 29 duels.

Flamengo returns to the field this Tuesday, when they play one of their late games against Athletico-PR, at 4 pm (GMT).

Atlético, in turn, faces Grêmio next Wednesday, at 9 pm.