Video: man throws Molotov cocktail inside a US grocery store; a second explodes on the sidewalk | World

New York City police in the United States arrested a 38-year-old man who threw a Molotov cocktail (a kind of homemade bomb) at a grocery store in the Brooklyn area.

The video of the attack was recorded on Saturday (30) and released on Sunday (31).

Video: Suspect chased by police in stolen van crashes car on bridge and jumps into river in USA

Images show crash during US chase.

The suspect in the attack was identified as Joel Mangal. A camera outside shows him lighting the homemade bomb and throwing the artifact into the market.

He still tries to throw a second Motolov cocktail, inside the store, but another man stops him from doing so (this second bomb explodes on the sidewalk, and the flames approach a parked car).

According to police, the attack took place before 8 am on Saturday.

It is possible to see two people fleeing the flames inside the grocery store. One of them jumps the counter.

According to New York firefighters, one person received medical treatment for injuries caused by the explosion, but the victim is not life-threatening.

Mangal can be convicted of causing an arson, robbery, putting people at reckless risk and illegal possession of a weapon.