Vikings discovered the Azores before Portugal, say researchers

The Portuguese were not the first humans to set foot on the soil of the Atlantic archipelago of the Azores, as the Vikings had been there six to seven centuries before them, according to new research.

The Vikings arrived in the Azores archipelago before the Portuguese, who landed on the islands in 1427, points out a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

During the century. VIII the conditions of the winds and the weather would have facilitated the expeditions from regions of greater latitudes, and made them difficult for people living in lower latitudes, wrote on Sunday (31) the newspaper The Guardian.

“[…] The Norse were probably the oldest settlers on the islands,” comment the research authors.

The researchers studied lake sediments dated between the years 700 and 850 of the current Portuguese islands, which are located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. There they discovered high amounts of organic compounds found in cow and sheep faeces as well as large levels of charcoal. In addition, there was little pollen from native trees, suggesting that explorers burned them to free land for livestock.

“Our reconstructions offer unambiguous evidence for the pre-Portuguese colonization of the Azores,” said the team of scientists led by Pedro Raposeiro, from the University of the Azores, Portugal.

The Guardian also cited research by Jeremy Searle, an evolutionary biologist at Cornell University, New York, USA, who also claims that the Vikings were in the Azores centuries before the Portuguese.

“Rats sneak aboard ships and are taken around the world by humans. Where you meet humans, you meet rats, and if you can see where these rats come from, you can understand where humans had their original homes.” he reported to the newspaper.

According to Searle, different mouse populations have different mitochondrial DNA, or genetic signatures, depending on their location. His team previously found evidence of “Viking rats” in Iceland and Greenland, two other places they colonized. In turn, his team found very little genetic evidence of rats from Portugal in the Azores and Madeira archipelagos, corroborating the new discovery.