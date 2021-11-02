Vilarinho Avenue is blocked after flooding risk, alert Civil Defense – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: BHTrans



The stream on Avenida Vilarinho, in Venda Nova, is about to overflow this Monday (1st). Therefore, the section had to be blocked. The alert was made by the Civil Defense of Belo Horizonte earlier this afternoon.

In addition, according to the agency, it is raining heavily in the Pampulha, Venda Nova, East and Northwest regions. In the North, Northeast and Barreiro regions there are also rains, however moderate.



Photo: Municipal Civil Guard/Disclosure

Update

Around 1:31 pm, the section was released according to information from the Civil Defense.

Recommendations

– Double your attention! Avoid flooding areas and do not travel on streets subject to flooding or near streams and streams in times of heavy rain.

– Do not cross flooded streets or let children play in the floodwaters and near streams.

– Do not shelter or park vehicles under trees.

– Special attention to areas of slopes and hills.

– Never go near broken electrical cables. Immediately call CEMIG (116) or Civil Defense (199).

– If you notice cracks in the walls of houses or the appearance of cracks, depressions or water mines in the land, notify Civil Defense immediately.

– In case of lightning, do not stay in open areas or use electrical equipment.

Issuance of alerts

Residents of Belo Horizonte can receive alerts on the risk of heavy rains, hail, storms, windstorms, flooding, risk of landslides and other meteorological phenomena via SMS. To register, just send a text message with your street zip code to the number 40199 and a confirmation message will be sent in sequence. The service is free of charge.

The population can also follow the alerts and recommendations of the Undersecretary for Civil Defense and Protection through Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and the public channel of Telegram at the address: Defesacivilbh.